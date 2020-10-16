SPORTS DIGEST: Schauffele goes on birdie run,

Pro golf

Schauffele goes on birdie run, leads at Shadow Creek: Xander Schauffele began his second round by missing a 4-foot birdie putt. That was hardly a sign of what was to follow Friday in the CJ Cup at Shadow Creek. Schauffele made putts as short as 3 feet and as long as 35 feet. He chipped in from 20 feet. He seemingly couldn't miss during a two-hour stretch when he made seven birdies over eight holes, including six in a row, for a career-best 29 on the back nine.mHis momentum slowed with the pace of play, and he settled an 8-under 64 for a three-shot lead over Tyrrell Hatton. “Some of those holes, you're not really trying to birdie them, you're just trying to leave yourself an uphill 35-footer. And fortunately, I made a couple of them,” Schauffele said. "It was a nice stretch. Got a little bit stale there on the other side. Pace of play slowed down a lot, kind of hot, easy to let the mind wander. Upset I didn't make more birdies, but pleased I didn't make any bogeys.” He was at 14-under 130 and now has the course record at Shadow Creek, which is hosting the CJ Cup for this year only because the COVID-19 pandemic made travel to South Korea impractical.