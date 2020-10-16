SPORTS DIGEST: Schauffele goes on birdie run,

Pro golf
Schauffele goes on birdie run, leads at Shadow Creek: Xander Schauffele began his second round by missing a 4-foot birdie putt. That was hardly a sign of what was to follow Friday in the CJ Cup at Shadow Creek. Schauffele made putts as short as 3 feet and as long as 35 feet. He chipped in from 20 feet. He seemingly couldn't miss during a two-hour stretch when he made seven birdies over eight holes, including six in a row, for a career-best 29 on the back nine.mHis momentum slowed with the pace of play, and he settled an 8-under 64 for a three-shot lead over Tyrrell Hatton. “Some of those holes, you're not really trying to birdie them, you're just trying to leave yourself an uphill 35-footer. And fortunately, I made a couple of them,” Schauffele said. "It was a nice stretch. Got a little bit stale there on the other side. Pace of play slowed down a lot, kind of hot, easy to let the mind wander. Upset I didn't make more birdies, but pleased I didn't make any bogeys.” He was at 14-under 130 and now has the course record at Shadow Creek, which is hosting the CJ Cup for this year only because the COVID-19 pandemic made travel to South Korea impractical.
Tour Champions event postponed by rain: The first round of the Dominion Energy Charity Classic was postponed Friday because of rain. The 54-hole tournament at the Country Club of Virginia was to be Phil Mickelson's second start on the PGA Tour Champions. He won his debut on the over-50 tour at Ozarks National in August. The tour planned to send players off from split tees Saturday morning and the second round was set to begin Saturday afternoon, with the goal of completing the tournament by Sunday evening.
College
A-10 commissioner says penalties against UMass unfortunate: The NCAA is stripping Massachusetts of victories in men’s basketball and women’s tennis for overpaying 12 athletes about $9,100 in financial aid over three years, prompting criticism of the penalty from the Atlantic 10 Conference commissioner. The NCAA announced Friday the Committee on Infractions had imposed a two-year probation on UMass that will end October 2022 in addition to vacating results involving athletes who received what were determined to be a total of 13 inappropriate payments. The school will also pay a self-imposed fine of $5,000. UMass plans to appeal the committee's decision to vacate results from 2014-17 that include 59 basketball wins and an Atlantic 10 Conference championship in women’s tennis. A-10 Commissioner Bernadette McGlade and UMass athletic director Ryan Bamford both took issue with the vacation penalty for what the COI conceded was a “misunderstanding,” according to the NCAA’s news release. McGlade said the decision was “unfortunate.” Bamford referred to the violations as mistakes that were “inadvertent and unintentional.”
