Women's basketball
Schmidt leads Indiana Northwest rout: Michaela Schmidt (Highland) had a team-high 16 points Tuesday, leading Indiana Northwest to a 94-43 rout of Lincoln Christian (Illinois). Breanna Boles added 15 points, Sarah Martin (Kankakee Valley) 11 plus Jocelyn Colburn and Alexis Vieck had 10.
Men's basketball
Richardson leads IUN to win: Rashad Richardson had a double-double of 23 points and 12 rebounds to lead Indiana Northwest to a 70-58 win over Andrews. Marshaud Watkins added 12 points, while Tromon Weston had 10.
South Suburban defeats Morton: Octavius Parker had 18 points to lead No. 8 South Suburban College's 70-50 win over Morton. Malcolm Bell had 12 points for the Bulldogs (8-2), while Tariq Deere had 11.
Prep football
Munster native Patino selected for national event: Mount Carmel punter and Munster native Julian Patino has been invited to take part in the Kicking World National Showcase on Dec. 7 and 8 in Austin, Texas. He's one of 65 players who will be attending from 22 states. The event will be streamed live from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at www.kickingworld.com/live.
Prep basketball
Lake Central's Nick Anderson earns IBCA honor: Lake Central senior Nick Anderson was named the District 1 boys winner for IBCA/Subway Player of the Week. Anderson totaled 66 points in two wins for the Indians. He was 25 of 27 combined from the free-throw line.
College football
VU's Booker named to All-PFL team: Valparaiso defensive back Jamari Booker was named to the All-Pioneer Football League Second Team on Tuesday. Booker finished his four-year Valpo career with 235 tackles and eight interceptions including 101 tackles and five interceptions this season. Seven Crusaders earned honorable mention. The list includes sophomore linebacker Jaxon Peifer, fifth-year senior offensive lineman Jack Jarnigan, junior wide receiver Deuce Larose, junior punter Benjamin Niesner, sophomore wide receiver Ollie Reese, junior defensive lineman Trejuan Purty and fifth-year senior linebacker Nick Turner.
OSU enters championship weekend on top: Ohio State will go into championship weekend as the top team in the College Football Playoff selection committee’s rankings, followed by LSU, Clemson and Georgia. Utah was fifth, Oklahoma sixth and Baylor seventh in the committee’s second-to-last top 25 released Tuesday.
Jacksonville discontinues program: Jacksonville University has decided to discontinue its football program. The school made the announcement Tuesday, saying it spent more than a year evaluating its athletic department and exploring ways to position itself for long-term growth and success. The Dolphins have participated in the non-scholarship Pioneer Football League since 1998. They finished 3-9 this season, the fourth under coach Ian Shields. The school is offering full tuition scholarships to every football player who chooses to stay at Jacksonville University until graduation. The university also will honor the contracts of all football coaches and assist in their job searches.