College baseball
Doug Schreiber to be named new coach at Purdue Fort Wayne: Doug Schreiber, a 1986 LaPorte grad, was named the new baseball coach at Purdue University Fort Wayne on Tuesday, according to the university's website. Schreiber served as head coach at Purdue for 18 seasons (1999-2016). He was named the Big 10 Coach of the Year in 2012, when he led the Boilermakers to a regular-season and conference championship. Under Schreiber, 34 Boilermakers were selected in the Major League Baseball Draft. He is the program's career wins leader with 485. He is the son of legendary La Porte High School baseball coach Ken Schreiber, a three-time National Prep Coach of the Year.
College
Five VU athletes named to Summit League Commissioner’s List: Five Valparaiso University student-athletes were recognized for their academic success as the Summit League released its 2018-2019 Commissioner’s List on Tuesday. Those honored include swimmer Robbie Bretl and men's tennis players Brandon Ancona, Franklin Brozovich, Gabriel Carvajal and Daniel Langston. It's the second time Bretl, Ancona and Brozovich have been honored. To qualify, student-athletes must have at least a 3.5 cumulative career grade point average on a 4.0 scale, must have completed at least three semesters or five quarters at the institution and must have used at least a season of competition.
College football
Ball State picked for fifth in MAC West: Ohio and Toledo were picked to finish first in the Mid-American Conference's preseason football poll in their respective East and West divisions. Ball State was picked to finish fifth in the West. Frank Solich, entering his 15th year at Ohio, is expected to have the team to beat. The Solich-led Bobcats are the favorites to win the MAC championship, receiving 24 first-place votes at media day.
Pro cycling
Thomas' spill troublesome with Alps looming: Crashing is becoming a bad habit for defending Tour de France champion Geraint Thomas. After hitting the ground twice over the past two weeks, the Welshman fell off his bike one more time on Tuesday as a heat wave engulfed the race ahead of grueling days in the Alps when the Tour will reach its climax. Lagging 1 minute, 35 seconds behind race leader Julian Alaphilippe with the race now going into its last five stages, Thomas was caught off guard under a scorching sun about 40 kilometers into the stage won by Australian sprinter Caleb Ewan.
Boxing
Russian boxer, 28, dies after suffering brain injury in ring: Boxer Maxim Dadashev died Tuesday, four days after suffering a brain injury in a fight in Maryland. He was 28. The Russian Boxing Federation said Dadashev suffered a brain swelling in Friday's light-welterweight fight with Subriel Matias at the Theater at MGM National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Maryland. He underwent surgery but his heart stopped Tuesday, the federation said.