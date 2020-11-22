SPORTS DIGEST: Scott Drew tests positive for COVID-19

Men's basketball
Scott Drew tests positive for COVID-19: Baylor basketball coach Scott Drew said he has tested positive for COVID-19, three days before the No. 2 Bears are scheduled to open the season against No. 18 Arizona State. The former Valparaiso coach said he has been asymptomatic. Associate head coach Jerome Tang will direct the team on an interim basis. “While it will be difficult watching from a distance, I know the team is in great hands with Coach Tang and our entire staff,” Drew said in a statement. “I look forward to returning to the sidelines as soon as I can do so safely.”
Girls basketball
Crown Point moves up a spot: Even though it hasn't played a game yet this season, Crown Point moved up a spot in the latest IBCA Top 20 poll. The Bulldogs are No. 4. Penn remained at No. 1. Andrean, Hobart, Michigan City and Portage received votes.
Pro tennis
Medvedev tops Thiem for ATP Finals title: Daniil Medvedev did not travel an easy path to the biggest title of his career at the ATP Finals: He beat No. 3 Dominic Thiem for the championship after earlier getting past No. 1 Novak Djokovic and No. 2 Rafael Nadal. By switching tactics and coming back for a 4-6, 7-6 (2), 6-4 victory over U.S. Open champion Thiem in Sunday's final, No. 4 Medvedev became the first player to defeat each of the men ranked 1-3 in the season-ending championship — and only the fourth to do so at any tour event since 1990. “Means a lot,” said Medvedev, a 24-year-old Russian. “Shows what I'm capable of when I'm playing good, when I'm feeling good mentally, physically. So I know what I'm capable of. Just need to produce it more and more.” The win against Thiem on an indoor hard court in an arena without spectators, who were barred because of the coronavirus pandemic, followed those against Djokovic in the round-robin portion of the tournament and Nadal in Saturday’s semifinals Medvedev went 5-0 in all, quite a turnaround from a year ago, when he was 0-3 at the ATP Finals. The tournament now ends its 12-edition stay in London and heads to Turin, Italy, next year.
Pro golf
Kim picks up second straight win: Sei Young Kim won the Pelican Women’s Championship on Sunday for her second straight victory, closing with an even-par 70 for a three-stroke victory over Ally McDonald. The KPMG Women’s PGA winner way back on Oct. 11 in her last start, the second-ranked Kim won for the 12th time on the LPGA Tour to break a tie for third on the South Korean victory list with Jiyai Shin, behind only Inbee Park (20) and Se Ri Pak (25). Kim was drenched in champagne during the victory celebration. The 27-year-old Kim is the first player to follow her first major victory with a win in her next start since Ariya Jutanugarn in 2016 in the Women’s British Open and CP Women’s Open. “Always after win always got the extra confidence, so when I play, standing on the golf course, it feels very happy when I walk on the course,” said Kim, also a five-time KLPGA winner. “It's really great.” Kim finished at 14-under 266 at Pelican Golf Club in the first-year tournament originally set for the same week as the PGA Championship in May. After her victory last month at Aronimink in Pennsylvania, she took a trip home to South Korea during the long break.
