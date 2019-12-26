Pro hockey
Seabrook, de Haan out for rest of season: Blackhawks defenseman Brent Seabrook will have surgery three times in the next three months, raising questions about his future after winning three Stanley Cup titles with his only NHL team. The 34-year-old Seabrook is scheduled for a season-ending operation on his right shoulder on Friday. He also will have surgery on his right hip in January and left hip in February. Seabrook is under contract through the 2023-24 season at an average annual value of $6,875,000. The last-place Blackhawks placed Seabrook and fellow defenseman Calvin de Haan on long-term injured reserve on Thursday, creating significant space under the salary cap. De Haan also is scheduled for season-ending right shoulder surgery on Friday. Chicago also announced Brandon Saad will be sidelined three weeks with a right ankle injury. The rugged forward got hurt during last week's 4-1 victory at Winnipeg. The 6-foot-3 Seabrook has been a steady, durable presence for Chicago since his NHL debut in 2005. He has 103 goals and 361 assists in 1,114 games, plus 20 goals and 39 assists in 123 playoff appearances. He was a healthy scratch for Chicago's 4-1 loss to Colorado on Dec. 18. The Blackhawks then announced the next day he was undergoing further medical evaluation. De Haan was acquired in a June trade with Carolina. He had surgery on the same shoulder last offseason.
College football
Louisiana Tech wins Independence Bowl: J'Mar Smith threw a touchdown pass and had a late scoring run to help Louisiana Tech beat Miami 14-0 on Thursday night in the only shutout in the Independence Bowl’s 44-game history. Louisiana Tech (10-3) hit double-digit victories for the first time since 1984 and ran its postseason winning streak to six. Miami (6-7) completed its second losing season in 12 years. Smith connected with Israel Tucker on a 26-yard touchdown strike on a screen pass in the second quarter, capping a 13-play, 91-yard drive. Smith added an 8-yard scoring run with 1:15 left. Bulldogs running back Justin Henderson was selected the Most Outstanding Offensive Player after rushing for 95 yards on 22 carries. Smith completed 13 of 28 passes for 163 yards with one interception. The teams set the game record for punts at 18, with both tying the single-club record of nine.
Washington's Eason chooses to enter NFL draft: Washington quarterback Jacob Eason announced Thursday he will skip his final year of college and enter the NFL draft. Eason started 13 games for Washington last season after beginning his college career at Georgia and transferring following his sophomore season. He threw for 3,132 yards and 23 touchdowns for the Huskies in a season where he looked at times like a sure first-round pick and at other times it appeared that another season of college would help his draft status. "I want to thank everyone at the UW — my teammates, the coaching staff and the fans — for making these last two years so memorable," Eason said in a statement. “I'm very happy that I was able to come home and play for the Dawgs, and will always be grateful.”