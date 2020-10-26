SPORTS DIGEST: Sectional tickets on sale at LaPorte

Prep football

Michigan's offense was ready for season opener: Even as Michigan closed the 2019 season with dispiriting losses to Ohio State and Alabama, there were some encouraging signs for the Wolverines on offense. Now Michigan has more evidence that coordinator Josh Gattis is making progress. The Wolverines began this pandemic-delayed 2020 season with a 49-24 rout of Minnesota on Saturday night. Quarterback Joe Milton was solid after taking over as the starter, and he was aided by a running game that produced 256 yards. “A lot of things to be impressed with,” coach Jim Harbaugh said Monday. “Execution was really good — very good, especially for our first game.”

Rutgers surprised college ranks with win: The college football world has no idea what to expect from Rutgers anymore. Heading into the start of Greg Schiano's second stint as coach, no one would have been surprised if the Scarlet Knights went winless in a schedule consisting of nine games against Big Ten Conference opponents. After all, Rutgers had one of the worst programs in college football. It had three wins over the past two seasons and a 21-game losing streak in conference play dating to 2017. The gloomy expectations ended Saturday when Rutgers stunned college football fans with a 38-27 win at Michigan State in the season opener. That left many with questions. Is Schiano, who made Rutgers a winner in his first stint between 2001-11, a miracle worker? Is Rutgers actually better than expected? Is Michigan State that bad? Answers should come this weekend when the Scarlet Knights play host to No. 17 Indiana. There’s going to be lows,” Schiano said Monday. "We have to be able to continue to ... our word is ‘chop.’ You have to be able to chop and not get distracted by the bombs that are going off on your right or your left."