SPORTS DIGEST: Sectional tickets on sale at LaPorte

Prep football
Tickets on sale at LaPorte: Tickets are now on sale in the LaPorte High School athletic office for this Friday's sectional football game at Kiwanis Field. The Slicers host Munster at 7 p.m. All tickets are $6.00 and Slicer fans are asked to purchase their tickets in advance.
Michigan's offense was ready for season opener: Even as Michigan closed the 2019 season with dispiriting losses to Ohio State and Alabama, there were some encouraging signs for the Wolverines on offense. Now Michigan has more evidence that coordinator Josh Gattis is making progress. The Wolverines began this pandemic-delayed 2020 season with a 49-24 rout of Minnesota on Saturday night. Quarterback Joe Milton was solid after taking over as the starter, and he was aided by a running game that produced 256 yards. “A lot of things to be impressed with,” coach Jim Harbaugh said Monday. “Execution was really good — very good, especially for our first game.”
Rutgers surprised college ranks with win: The college football world has no idea what to expect from Rutgers anymore. Heading into the start of Greg Schiano's second stint as coach, no one would have been surprised if the Scarlet Knights went winless in a schedule consisting of nine games against Big Ten Conference opponents. After all, Rutgers had one of the worst programs in college football. It had three wins over the past two seasons and a 21-game losing streak in conference play dating to 2017. The gloomy expectations ended Saturday when Rutgers stunned college football fans with a 38-27 win at Michigan State in the season opener. That left many with questions. Is Schiano, who made Rutgers a winner in his first stint between 2001-11, a miracle worker? Is Rutgers actually better than expected? Is Michigan State that bad? Answers should come this weekend when the Scarlet Knights play host to No. 17 Indiana. There’s going to be lows,” Schiano said Monday. "We have to be able to continue to ... our word is ‘chop.’ You have to be able to chop and not get distracted by the bombs that are going off on your right or your left."
Alabama striving to replace some of Waddle's production: Alabama isn't looking for Slade Bolden to be another Jaylen Waddle. Not even the second-ranked Crimson Tide has that kind of depth. Alabama (5-0) must carry on without Waddle starting Saturday against Mississippi State after losing one of the nation's top receivers to a broken right ankle on the opening kickoff of the Tennessee game. “You can’t replace a guy like Jaylen Waddle in terms of what his ability is," Tide coach Nick Saban said. “It’s no different than losing Allen Iverson, a guy that scores 30-40 points a game. He’s that kind of impact player.”
Hall of Fame Jackson State coach W.C. Gorden, 90, dies: W.C. Gorden, a Hall of Fame coach who led Jackson State to a 28-game Southwestern Athletic Conference winning streak while building a league power in the late 1980s, has died. He was 90. The school announced on its athletics website that Gorden died Friday night after being informed by his family. Considered JSU’s winningest coach, Gorden went 119-47-5 from 1976-91 after serving as defensive coordinator and head baseball coach. The Tigers won eight SWAC titles and reached the NCAA playoffs nine times under Gorden, who worked two years as athletic director at the historically Black college after retiring as coach. Gorden was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2008. The Mississippi legislature in 1997 honored the Nashville, Tennessee, native with a proclamation as JSU’s winningest coach and credited his academic oversight for JSU having the highest graduation rate in the SWAC and higher than the student body.
College basketball
ESPN won't hold events in Florida bubble: ESPN won’t hold college basketball tournaments in a Florida bubble next month. In a statement Monday, ESPN Events said it had “set out to create a protected environment” in Orlando for teams set to compete in events it operates. Those plans changed due to “certain challenges surrounding testing protocols," leading to the decision to resume those events during the 2021-22 season. ESPN Events lists 10 college basketball tournaments and doubleheaders on its website originally scheduled for the upcoming season, including the Champions Classic that annually features Duke, Kansas, Kentucky and Michigan State as well as the Preseason NIT, the Jimmy V Classic and the Orlando Invitational. The NCAA delayed the start of the season to Nov. 25 amid the coronavirus pandemic, though scheduling remains unsettled with less than a month to go.
