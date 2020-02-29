SPORTS DIGEST: Seibert steps down at VU

College
Seibert steps down at VU: Rin Seibert has stepped down asValparaiso's Director of Recreational Sports/Associate Director of Athletics. Seibert worked with recreational sports since 1980. She was elevated from an assistant director of athletics to an associate director of athletics in August 2017. She received the NISA Regional Award of Merit for Outstanding Contributions to Region III in 2016, the Panhellenic Council Excellence in Teaching Award in 2015 and the Valparaiso University Outstanding Service Award for 30 years of service in 2010. Seibert also served as a judge for high school gymnastics meets for the IHSAA for nearly four decades and judged numerous sectional, regional and state championship meets. She earned the 2017 Interscholastic Athletic Official Award for excellence in the sport of gymnastics.
Men's basketball
Wake Forest deals blow to Irish NCAA hopes: Another day, another career-high scoring day for Wake Forest 7-footer Olivier Sarr. The 7-foot Sarr scored 30 points, making 12 of 16 shots, and grabbed 17 rebounds Saturday afternoon for the Demon Deacons (13-15, 6-12 ACC), who pulled away late for an 84-73 victory over Notre Dame (18-11, 9-9), dealing a significant blow to the Fighting Irish’s NCAA tournament hopes. “We had no answer for the big fella tonight,” Notre Dame coach Mike Brey said of Sarr. “Our senior big guys couldn’t guard him.”
Pro football
Romo remains with CBS after agreeing to long-term contract: Tony Romo will remain with CBS as its top NFL analyst after agreeing to a record extension. CBS Sports spokeswoman Jen Sabatelle said that the network and Romo have agreed to a long-term contract. The New York Post reported that Romo's new deal is worth $17 million a year. If the former Dallas Cowboys star was still playing, that would make him the 17th highest-paid quarterback next season. CBS' deal with the NFL expires after the 2022 season, but Romo's contract goes beyond that. CBS is expected to retain their rights when the next round of negotiations start, which could happen this year once a new collective bargaining agreement with players is finalized.
Auto racing
Burton claims 1st Xfinity Series win at Fontana: Harrison Burton held off Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota teammate Riley Herbst for his first career NASCAR Xfinity Series victory Saturday. The 19-year-old Burton is the son of NASCAR veteran Jeff Burton, and he finished strong with an impressive final restart. When Las Vegas winner Chase Briscoe spun on the 126th lap of the 150-lap race and caused the sixth caution of the final stage, Burton was the first off pit row among the lead-lap cars. He kept the lead on the restart, and he hung on for his first win in 12 Xfinity starts with Herbst close behind.