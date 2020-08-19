SPORTS DIGEST: Sellers plead guilty in ticket scheme

Pro baseball

Sellers plead guilty in ticket scheme: Two former White Sox ticket sellers have pleaded guilty to federal charges for their roles in a scheme where thousands of tickets to the team's games were fraudulently sold. James Costello , 67, and William O’Neil , 51, each admitted their crimes during Tuesday hearings in federal court held by videoconference due to the coronavirus pandemic. Costello pleaded guilty to wire fraud, and O’Neil admitted he lied to the FBI, the Chicago Sun-Times reported. A third defendant, ticket broker Bruce Lee , still faces 11 counts of wire fraud and two counts of money laundering. His trial is scheduled for Jan. 25. Costello and O’Neil's plea agreements anticipate the men will cooperate with prosecutors and that their sentencing hearings will be delayed until their cooperation is complete. An indictment made public in January alleged that Lee made $868,369 by fraudulently selling 34,876 tickets during the 2016 through 2019 baseball seasons. It alleges that Costello and O’Neil generated thousands of complimentary and discount tickets — without required vouchers — and gave them to Lee in exchange for cash.

Pro golf

Koepka withdraws from Northern Trust: Brooks Koepka ended a forgettable PGA Tour season Wednesday when he withdrew from The Northern Trust with what he described as nagging hip and knee injuries. Koepka was No. 97 in the FedEx Cup. He would have needed a good week at the TPC Boston, a course that tends to favor power players, to reach the top 70 and advance to the BMW Championship next week south of Chicago. "My body's nowhere near 100%," Koepka said last week when he missed the cut at the Wyndham Championship, his sixth straight tournament in a late bid to revive his season. Koepka began the year ranked No. 1 in the world and has dropped to No. 7, the product of injury and not having won in more than a year. He had a stem cell procedure during his short offseason last September. In his second start back, he injured his left knee in South Korea when he slipped on a wet slab of concrete and missed three months.m The tour's season ends in three weeks. The major season is ongoing in this reconfigured golf calendar because of the pandemic. Koepka will have a month off before going for a third U.S. Open title Sept. 17-20 at Winged Foot in New York.