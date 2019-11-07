Prep football
Service set for Griffith's Reese: A memorial service will be held from 2-6 p.m. Saturday at Fife Funeral Home in East Chicago for Scott Reese, who gained national recognition as a legally blind kicker for Griffith High School's football team in the mid-1990s. Reese, 42, died on Oct. 29 in Indianapolis, where he had lived in recent years.
Women's volleyball
Indiana Northwest sweeps Trinity International: Emileishka De Jesus had 14 kills and 11 digs to lead Indiana Northwest past Trinity International 25-20, 25-14, 25-20 Thursday in Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference play. Bella Kuechenberg (Bishop Noll) added 10 kills and nine digs for the RedHawks (15-9, 10-8). Maddie Maatman had 35 assists and 11 digs, while teammate Caitlin Alwine had 19 digs.
Men's soccer
PNW finishes season with win: Grant Ugarte and Matt Bahena scored in the second half Thursday, leading Purdue Northwest to a 2-0 win over Upper Iowa in the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference and regular-season finale. Raul Garrido-Garcia had one save for the Pride (2-13-3, 2-9-3) to preserve the shutout.
Waugaman earns CoSIDA academic honor: Valparaiso's Dylan Waugaman was named to the CoSIDA Academic All-District First Team. Waugaman is one of 11 student-athletes on the District 5 team. Waugaman, who finished his undergraduate degree with a 3.99 GPA in accounting and is pursuing a master’s in business administration, earned Academic All-District honors for the second consecutive season.
Men's cross country
VU's Bruno earns MVC academic honor: Valparaiso's Alexander Bruno was one 12 runners named to the Missouri Valley Conference Scholar-Athlete team. Bruno, who owns a 3.76 GPA in mathematics education, earned First Team All-MVC status by virtue of his eighth-place finish at last Saturday’s conference championship meet at Sunset Hills Farm County Park in Valparaiso. This marks the second consecutive year Bruno has been named to the MVC Scholar-Athlete team for cross country.
Pro golf
Woods picks himself for President's Cup roster: Tiger Woods will have an ear piece, a radio and his golf clubs at the Presidents Cup. Woods created his own slice of history Thursday night by becoming the first Presidents Cup captain to use one of his wild-card selections on himself. He is the second playing captain in the Presidents Cup. Hale Irwin played in the inaugural matches in 1994 when he qualified for the team. He had Paul Azinger, who was recovering from cancer, as one of his assistants. Woods was introduced as captain in March 2018, when he was just returning from a fourth surgery on his lower back. He has won three times since then, including his 15th major when he won the Masters in April. The Presidents Cup is Dec. 12-15 at Royal Melbourne.