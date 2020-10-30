SPORTS DIGEST: Several area players earn ISCA All-District honors

Prep soccer
Several area players earn ISCA All-District honors: Chesterton was the Region leader in honorees for the Indiana Soccer Coaches Association's District 1 team. Lucas Sabedra, boys coach for the Class 3A finalists, won large and District 1 awards. The Trojans boys team had four total selections. Goalie Charlie Eaton, forward Zack Bowser and midfielder Nick Biel were named to the first team. Midfielder Ryan O'Dell was named to the second team. Other local first-team selections included midfielders Hayden Eaton (Crown Point), EJ Dreher (Valparaiso), Emilio Zambrano (Lake Central), Bruno Zamora (Bishop Noll), Dane Richardson (Highland) plus forwards Jake Wichlinski (Bishop Noll), Jonathan Hernandez-Valdez (Hobart) and defenders Gianluca Scalzo (Munster), Kristian Simakoski (Crown Point) and Afam Oniah (Munster). Also named to the second team were goalies Jared Hecimovich (Crown Point), Fernando Ramos (Bishop Noll) and Aerik Tanis (Highland) plus forward Jack Isroff (Valparaiso) and midfielders Ben Puch (Lake Central) and Julian Colon (Kankakee Valley). On the girls side, Chesterton had four combined selections. First-teamers included goalie Carly Balas (Chesterton), forward Addy Joiner and midfielder Sydney Stott. Midfielder Kaitlyn Kogl was named to the second team. Other local first-teamers included forwards Lexi Darnell (Boone Grove), Zoe Wells (Crown Point), Maegan Shaw (Highland) and Anna Capellari (Wheeler) plus midfielders Alice Foley (Munster) and Morgan Catchur (Valparaiso) and defenders Brooke Ferkull (Crown Point) and Kailyn Smith (Valparaiso). Also making the second team were midfielders Bridget Sherman (Andrean) and Sophia Jaime (Valparaiso) plus defenders Allie Govert (Crown Point) and Morgan Putz (Wheeler).
Pro golf
Armour, Clark share Bermuda lead: Ryan Armour and Wyndham Clark survived ferocious wind Friday in the Bermuda Championship to share the lead going into a weekend that includes 64-year-old Fred Funk. Armour could only guess where the 30 mph gusts would blow his golf ball across Port Royal. The 44-year-old from Ohio still managed three early birdies and another on the par-5 17th for a 1-under 70. Clark played in the afternoon and reached 10-under par until a pair of late bogeys for a 68. They were at 8-under 134, one shot ahead of Kramer Hickok (68). The big surprise was Funk, who only played because he had a chance to be paired with his son, Taylor, who played at Texas. Funk, whose last PGA Tour victory was in 2007 at the Mayakoba Classic, chipped in for birdie from the behind the ninth green for a 72, and his son was so excited he about knocked him to the ground in celebration.
Olympics
Tokyo to give ticket refunds: Fans living in Japan who bought tickets for the postponed Tokyo Olympics have been guaranteed refunds, the local organizing committee said Friday. This does not apply to fans who have purchased tickets outside Japan through so-called Authorized Ticket Resellers appointed by national Olympic committees. Many have already set terms for refunds, which vary by nation or territory. Fans in Japan who already know they cannot use their tickets next year can get their money back by applying online for refunds during the period Nov. 10-30. The Paralympic period is Dec. 1-21. Organizers also said that refunds would be made if limited seating were available at venues because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
