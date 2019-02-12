Girls basketball
Several local athletes make Hoosier Basketball's top senior list: Fourteen local players were selected for Hoosier Basketball Magazine's Top Senior Girls high school player list.
The local list includes Janicia Anderson and Hannah Noveroske from Michigan City, Emma and Sophia Nolan from Marquette Catholic, Katyln Cherry from Hebron, Karli Miller from Andrean, Sarah Martin from Kankakee Valley, Essence King from West Side, Taiyanna and Tiara Jackson from E.C. Central, Darlisha Reed from Gavit, Riley Ott from LaPorte, Michaela Schmidt from Highland and Ellie Vandeel from Crown Point.
The list will be dwindled down to 60, and those players will be invited to the 38th annual Top 60 Senior Girls Workout on March 3 at Marian University in Indianapolis. The workout will help out in the selection of the Indiana All-Star team.
Local track and field
Mary Lou Platis wins gold: Mary Lou Platis, aged 73, of Schererville, competed at the Illinois Masters and Open Indoor Track and Field Championship at Lewis University, Romeville, Ill. Feb. 9. Platis won a gold medal in the shot put with a toss of 19 feet, 8 inches.
Men's tennis
Ancona garners Summit League Player of the Week honor: Valparaiso junior Brandon Ancona was named the Summit League Player of the Week on Tuesday.
Ancona swept his match at first singles 7-5, 6-3 to clinch the team victory for Valpo on Saturday against Youngstown State. He helped his team bounce back from dropping the doubles point by winning on all six singles courts in a 6-1 triumph over the Penguins.
Ancona’s victory came against a quality opponent as he topped Danylo Veremeichuk, a senior who was a First Team All-Horizon League selection last season. Ancona previously picked up the Summit League Player of the Week award on March 27, 2018, making this the second weekly honor of his career.
College football
Notre Dame receiver charged in campus officer assaults: Notre Dame redshirt sophomore receiver Javon McKinley has been charged in an assault on two campus officers.
Court documents say McKinley punched the officers around 3 a.m. Sunday as they tried to help him from an Uber vehicle to his dorm at the school in South Bend. The officers said he had passed out in the car and that they smelled alcohol on his breath.
The Indianapolis Star reports that the 6-foot-2-inch and 215-pound (100-kilogram) McKinley is charged with misdemeanor battery and illegal consumption of alcohol.
McKinley has been released on bond and is due in court Feb. 28.
Notre Dame spokesman Dennis Brown said "the incident is being handled by the criminal justice system."
McKinley is from Corona, California, and appeared in four games last season.
Indiana St gives Mallory contract extension through 2023: Indiana State coach Curt Mallory has agreed to a two-year contract extension that will run through 2023.
Last season Mallory led the Sycamores to a 7-4 mark, a No. 22 ranking and a third-place finish in the Missouri Valley Football Conference — one of the strongest leagues in the Football Championship Subdivision. Indiana State won its last five conference games, its longest conference winning streak since 2012.
It was a remarkable turnaround from his first season at Indiana State when the Sycamores went 0-11.
Mallory is the son of the late Bill Mallory, the winningest coach in Indiana University history. His older brothers, Doug and Mike, are both assistant coaches in the NFL.