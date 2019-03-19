Prep basketball
Several Region players earn state academic honors: Several Region players have been named to the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association's Academic All-State boys and girls teams.
The boys list includes Hebron's Josh Clemens, Lowell's Dustin Hudak and Munster's Tyler Zabrecky. Local honorable mention selections include Valparaiso's Nathan Aerts, Washington Township's Jared Armstrong, Lowell's Zack Cory, Crown Point's Samuel Decker, Chesterton's Jack Eaton, Portage's Brandon English, Crown Point's Elias Gerodemos, Crown Point's Matthew Hanlon, Munster's Eric Jerge, Crown Point's Christopher Karakozis, Crown Point's Samuel Krutz, Hebron's Matthew Kubiak, Valparaiso's Conrad Otterbacker, LaPorte's Jake Spence and Valparaiso's Colin Walls.
The girls list includes Kankakee Valley's Cat Cavinder, Michigan City's Hannah Noveroske, LaPorte's Riley Ott and Highland's Michaela Schmidt.
Local honorable mention selections include Whiting's Ariana Adam, Kankakee Valley's Kylee Barrett, Washington Township's Jillian Burton, Marquette Catholic's Morgan Crook, Kankakee Valley's Carly Dekock, Lake Central's Stephanie Dijak, Valparaiso's Jessica Gast, Lake Central's Taylor Jaksich, Marquette Catholic's Emmery Joseph, LaPorte's Kaitlyn Kazmierzak, Munster's Madison Lakomek, Andrean's Arizona Lenski, Kankakee Valley's Sarah Martin, Munster's Ella McComis, Kankakee Valley's Taylor Miller, Chesterton's Haley Moore, Boone Grove's Kate and Madie Pfister, Crown Point's Caitlyn Phillips, Lowell's Sarah Richardson, Highland's Morgan Rinkema, Marquette Catholic's Claire Salyer, Crown Point's Paige Sanborn, Chesterton's Marney Sisson, Chesterton's Molly Slatcoff, Kankakee Valley's Aubrey Toppen and Crown Point's Ellie VanDeel.
Pro football
Long snapper Luke Rhodes signs tender, will stay in Indy: Colts long snapper Luke Rhodes has signed his contract to stay with the team next season.
Terms of the deal were not immediately available. Rhodes was an exclusive rights free agent.
The William & Mary alum signed with the Colts in October 2016 and has played in 36 games with Indianapolis.
Patriots owner Kraft offered plea deal in prostitution case: Florida prosecutors have offered a plea deal to New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft and other men charged with paying for illicit sex at a massage parlor.
The Palm Beach County State Attorney's Office confirmed Tuesday it has offered Kraft and 24 other men charged with soliciting prostitution the standard diversion program offered to first-time offenders. The men must concede they would be found guilty, perform 100 hours community service and attend a class on prostitution's dangers and how it perpetuates human trafficking, spokesman Mike Edmondson said. They must also be tested for sexually transmitted diseases and pay a court fee of $5,000 per count. Kraft, 77, was charged with two counts last month.
In return, the charges of misdemeanor soliciting prostitution would be dropped. Edmondson said none have accepted so far. By accepting, the men might also avoid having to appear in court, Edmondson said. That would be negotiated.
Kraft's attorney Jack Goldberger did not immediately return a call seeking comment, and Patriots spokesman Stacey James refused comment. If Kraft refuses the deal, he would be put on trial and, if found guilty, face a possible year in jail, although that would be unlikely. He has pleaded not guilty.