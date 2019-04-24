College
Simmons makes $100,000 donation to PNW: Former Purdue Northwest basketball player Ben Simmons will make a $100,000 donation to the school.
Simmons’ life is an inspirational journey — from losing his father when he was five days old, to becoming an entrepreneur running his own company, BnX Sports Technology Inc. He is defined by a determination to succeed and spiritually centered through the support of his family, especially his mother, Virginia Jack. Part of Simmons’ donation established a $25,000 scholarship in her honor.
PNW Athletics Director Rick Costello said the other part of Simmons’ gift supports an upgrade to a locker room in the Fitness and Recreation Center on PNW’s Hammond Campus.
From his inspiring play that set records on the court, Simmons hopes his gift will inspire others in northwest Indiana and beyond to break PNW’s Day of Giving participation record.
Prep baseball
Nelson pitches gem in Andrean win: Tyler Nelson tossed a one-hitter with 10 strikeouts Wednesday to lead Andrean over Bishop Noll 2-0.
Bishop Noll’s Ryan Bradtke was also great on the mound. He allowed no earned runs on one hit with seven strikeouts.
Roof power surge leads Chesterton: Jake Roof was 2-for-3 with two home runs and three RBIs to lead Chesterton to a 6-0 win over Merrillville in Duneland Athletic Conference play.
Tyler Nelson had a triple, two RBIs and a run scored for the Trojans.
Lira anchors Wheeler offense in rout: Danny Lira was 3-for-4 with two doubles, two RBIs and a run scored in Wheeler’s 17-1 five-inning Greater South Shore Conference victory against Whiting.
Damian Ruoff added a double, three RBIs and a run scored for the Bearcats, who scored 10 runs in the first. Rex Stills was 3-for-4 with a double, three RBIs and two runs scored. Mason Diaz had a double, two RBIs and two runs scored.
Prep softball
Lake Central rolls past Portage: Alexus Reese had a home run and two RBIs to lead Lake Central to a 9-0 DAC win over Portage.
Peyton Pepkowski was 3-for-4 with two doubles, two RBIs and two runs scored. Morgan Hoppe was 2-for-3 with a double and two runs scored.
Jenna Towle and Amanda Aardema combined on a two-hitter with 13 total strikeouts.
Women's basketball
ND sophomore reserve Patterson in NCAA transfer portal: Notre Dame's Danielle Patterson has announced her intention to transfer.
Patterson was one of six scholarship players coach Muffet McGraw figured to use in rebuilding her lineup after the starting five from last season were selected among the first 19 picks of the recent WNBA draft. Patterson, a 6-foot-3 sophomore forward from New York announced her intention to enter the NCAA transfer portal on her Twitter account.
"It has been a privilege to wear Notre Dame across my chest, but the time has come for me to say goodbye and move on," Patterson tweeted.
McGraw was out of town and unavailable for comment, but a team spokesman confirmed Patterson had entered the NCAA transfer portal to look at her options, one of which could be to return to Notre Dame.
In two seasons, Patterson has averaged 11 minutes, 2.9 points, 1.7 rebounds and 0.2 assists in 66 games.