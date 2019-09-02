MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
RailCats end season with win: Justin Sinibaldi pitched three-hit ball over six innings as the RailCats shut out the Lincoln Saltdogs 3-0 Monday at U.S. Steel Yard in their final game of the season. Gary (40-59) wrapped up its first home sweep and finished with a season-high, four-game home winning streak. Sinibaldi (6-7) lowered his American Association-leading ERA to 2.74 and Ryan Thurston earned his fourth save.
WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL
VU duo named to all-tourney team: Valparaiso University volleyball juniors Rylee Cookerly and Peyton McCarthy were named all-tournament for the Hampton Inn Invitational hosted by IUPUI last weekend. Cookerly had 50 digs in three matches, while McCarthy had 37 kills and 10 blocks.
MEN'S SOCCER
Calumet College men fall: Noah Dattillo scored in the 61st minute, but host Calumet College lost 3-1 to St. Francis Monday in men's soccer. Goalie Jose Moina had four saves for the Crimson Wave (0-4).
AUTO RACING
Jones wins rain-delayed Southern 500: Erik Jones held off Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Kyle Busch to win the rain-delayed Southern 500 that ended early Monday morning in Darlington, South Carolina. Jones took the lead from Kyle Larson 85 laps from the end and stayed in front of Busch the rest of the way to add a win at iconic Darlington Raceway with his first NASCAR Cup Series victory at Daytona in July 2018. Larson was second, his third top three finish at Darlington in the past four years. He led 497 laps during that stretch, including 44 in this one. Busch, who started in the back after swapping out an engine after qualifying, got up to Jones' bumper near the end. But he brushed the wall on the next-to-last lap and ended third.
Force wins at Indy for 5th time: John Force raced to his fifth career victory at Indianapolis, winning the NHRA Chevrolet Performance U.S. Nationals on Monday. Force tied Ed "Ace" McCulloch for the most Funny Car wins in Indy history, powering his Camaro to a run of 3.919 seconds at 324.44 mph to beat Jack Beckman. It was the second win this year for the 70-year-old Force, the 151st in his career and his first at Indy since 2012. Doug Kalitta (Top Fuel), Alex Laughlin (Pro Stock) and Jerry Savoie (Pro Stock Motorcycle) also won in their respective categories at the final regular-season race of the year.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Illini back has 3rd straight season-ending injury: Illinois running back Mike Epstein has sustained a season-ending injury for the third straight year. Coach Lovie Smith said Monday the junior hurt his knee in the third quarter of the opener against Akron. Epstein has played 13 games over three seasons and rushed for 802 yards and scored seven touchdowns.