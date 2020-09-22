SPORTS DIGEST: Six local teams in recent rankings:

Prep football
Six local teams in recent rankings: Led by Class 2A No. 1 Andrean, six local teams are ranked in the most recent Associated Press top 10 polls. Merrillville is No. 3 in Class 6A, Valparaiso is No. 2 and Michigan City No. 10 in 5A. Hobart and Lowell are No. 4 and 8, respectively, in Class 4A.
Coach fatally shot in home: A South Florida high school football coach was fatally shot at his home Monday morning, authorities said. Responding officers found Miami Senior High School football coach Corey Smith, 46, suffering from several gunshot wounds, according to a Miami-Dade police news release. Fire rescue responded and pronounced him dead at the scene. A 15 year-old boy was inside the West Little River neighborhood home at the time of the shooting, but he wasn't harmed, police said. Police didn't identify the boy or say whether he was involved in the shooting.
College basketball
Missouri Valley schedules released: Missouri Valley Conference schedules for Valparaiso's men's and women's basketball programs were released Tuesday. The Crusaders start men's play with a game Dec. 30 at Indiana State. Their first home game is Jan. 2 against Loyola, a rematch of last year's dramatic comeback victory during the MVC tournament. The Crusaders will ring in the women's slate on Jan. 1 against the Remblers. Their first road game is Jan. 7 at Northern iowa. The nonconference schedules for both programs will be released at a later date.
Horse racing
Belmont winner won't run in Preakness: Belmont Stakes winner Tiz the Law won’t run in next month’s Preakness, spoiling what would have been a highly anticipated rematch with Kentucky Derby winner Authentic. The Preakness on Oct. 3 at Pimlico concludes this year’s reconfigured Triple Crown series, which was run out of order because of the coronavirus pandemic. Jack Knowlton, managing partner of Sackatoga Stable, which owns Tiz the Law, tweeted that it’s “disappointing Tiz the Law will not be able to run in the Preakness.” “Our primary interest is doing what’s right for the horse & in this case he’s not ready,” Knowlton wrote on Tuesday. “We look forward to training him up to the Breeders Cup Classic on 11/7.”
