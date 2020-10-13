SPORTS DIGEST: Six local teams remain in state football poll

Prep football
Six local teams remain in state poll: The latest Associated Press prep football poll continues to include six Region teams. Merrillville remains at No. 7 in Class 6A. In 5A, Valparaiso stays at No. 3, while Michigan City dropped two spots to No. 9. In 4A, Lowell and Hobart remain at No. 6 and 8, respectively. Andrean stays put at No. 1 in 2A. Two schools received votes. Hanover Central received two votes in 3A, while Rensselaer picked up 10 votes in 2A.
College football
Florida halts meetings, practices: No. 10 Florida paused all team activities Tuesday following "an increase in positive COVID tests among players." Athletic director Scott Stricklin said the decision was made "out of an abundance of caution." Stricklin added that coach Dan Mullen has spoken with players and parents and that he told last week's opponent, Texas A&M, and Saturday's opponent, defending national champion LSU. Stricklin said the situation "will be re-evaluated by UF Health and the athletic department's sports medicine staff Wednesday." Florida tested players Tuesday morning and expects to have test results Wednesday. The shutdown came three days after Mullen's eyebrow-raising comments about wanting 90,000 fans at Florida Field to create a better home-field advantage against the Tigers. Mullen didn't double down Monday, but he didn't back down, either. "I think if you look at what we've been able to do, the safety precautions we have that our players have followed, our coaches follow, our staff follows, you know, I think we're a model of safety of what we've been doing during this time period," Mullen said.
Women's hockey
Duggan, captain of U.S. gold medal team, etires: In the midst of the U.S. women's hockey national team fighting for better wages and equitable support, Meghan Duggan got on the phone with every player to explain what it was all about. Duggan felt it was her duty as captain with the world championships on home ice weeks away and the stakes high. Duggan led the U.S. to the 2018 Olympic gold medal and spearheading the wage boycott. That fight a year earlier led to a new contract and a brighter spotlight on the sport Duggan was the first American men's or women's player to win seven consecutive world championship gold medals, two silver medals at the Olympics and one at worlds and the title in South Korea in her final international tournament. She said family, teammates, coaches, staff, fans and the next generation changed her life. Duggan recorded 75 points (45 goals, 30 assists) in 137 games in a U.S. uniform and helped transform the culture after a gut-wrenching overtime loss to Canada in the gold-medal game at the 2014 Sochi Games. Duggan was a founding member of the Professional Women’s Hockey Players Association in 2019.
