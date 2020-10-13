SPORTS DIGEST: Six local teams remain in state football poll

Women's hockey

Duggan, captain of U.S. gold medal team, etires: In the midst of the U.S. women's hockey national team fighting for better wages and equitable support, Meghan Duggan got on the phone with every player to explain what it was all about. Duggan felt it was her duty as captain with the world championships on home ice weeks away and the stakes high. Duggan led the U.S. to the 2018 Olympic gold medal and spearheading the wage boycott. That fight a year earlier led to a new contract and a brighter spotlight on the sport Duggan was the first American men's or women's player to win seven consecutive world championship gold medals, two silver medals at the Olympics and one at worlds and the title in South Korea in her final international tournament. She said family, teammates, coaches, staff, fans and the next generation changed her life. Duggan recorded 75 points (45 goals, 30 assists) in 137 games in a U.S. uniform and helped transform the culture after a gut-wrenching overtime loss to Canada in the gold-medal game at the 2014 Sochi Games. Duggan was a founding member of the Professional Women’s Hockey Players Association in 2019.