SPORTS DIGEST: Six local teams were a part of the final AP state poll of the season.

Prep football
Six local teams remain in last state poll: Six local teams were a part of the final AP state poll of the season. Merrillville remained at No. 7 in Class 6A. Valparaiso stayed put at No. 3 in 5A, while Michigan City dropped one spot to No. 10. In 4A, Hobart moved up a spot to No. 7, while Lowell dropped three places to No. 9. Andrean remained at No. 1 in 2A. Hanover Central received two votes in 3A, while Rensselaer received 10 votes in 2A.
Pro football
Bears sign Teo to practice squad: The Bears signed former Notre Dame star linebacker Manti Teo to their practice squad on Tuesday. A 2012 Heisman Trophy finalist also known for his internet relationship with a person falsely posing as a woman stricken with leukemia, Teo has made 48 starts and 62 appearances over seven seasons with the then-San Diego Chargers (2013-16) and New Orleans Saints (2017-19). He has 307 tackles — 22 for loss — along with 13 pass breakups and two interceptions. He takes the practice squad spot of kicker Kai Forbath, signed Tuesday to the Los Angeles Rams’ active roster.
Pro baseball
MLB umpire Derryl Cousins dies at 74: Former major league umpire Derryl Cousins, who worked three World Series during a career that lasted over three decades, has died. He was 74. Craig Cousins said his brother died at home Monday after a bout with cancer. Cousins got his spot in the big leagues during the umpires' strike in 1979 and stayed on the job through the 2012 season. He called the World Series in 2005, 1999 and 1988 and also worked seven League Championship Series, five Division Series and three All-Star Games. He was a crew chief toward the end of his career.
College
UConn settles with basketball, football staff: The University of Connecticut has agreed to pay a total of just under $250,000 to seven women, including four members of Geno Auriemma's 2014 women's basketball coaching staff, after the U.S. Labor Department found they had been underpaid when compared with men in similar positions. A total of $249,539 will go to the women, who were identified by the Labor Department as two law professors and five women who hold the title of Specialist IA and Specialist IIA in the school's athletic department. UConn, responding to an email request from The Associated Press, identified those employees by title as its women's associate head basketball coach (Chris Dailey), the team's two assistant coaches in 2014 (Shea Ralph and Marisa Moseley), the director of women's basketball operations (Sarah Darras) and the director of football operations (Sarah Lawless). The agreement follows a review by the U.S. Department of Labor’s Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs. UConn spokeswoman Stephanie Reitz said the school contends each case had “complexities that were unique to those employees, but which UConn maintains was not due to gender.”
