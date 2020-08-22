SPORTS DIGEST: Sky beat Fever for fourth-straight win, 10th of season

Copper, Vandersloot lead Sky past Fever: Kahleah Copper scored a career-high 24 points, Courtney Vandersloot added 23 points and nine assists, and the Chicago Sky never trailed in their 87-76 win over the Indiana Fever on Saturday. Allie Quigley added 15 points for the Sky (10-4), who have won four straight to pull within a game of the WNBA-leading Seattle Storm. Vandersloot, Quigley and Copper scored all of Chicago's points during a 24-7 run that made it 27-10 late in the first quarter and the Fever never again challenged. Candice Dupree led Indiana (5-8) with 18 points, Kelsey Mitchell scored 16, and Natalie Achonwa 15.

PRO SOCCER

Fire player tests positive for COVID-19: The Chicago Fire say one of their players has tested positive for COVID-19. The Major League Soccer team says the player is asymptomatic and isolated “under a strict and detailed protocol.” The rest of the players on the team have registered consecutive negative test results. The Fire lost 3-0 at Columbus on Thursday night, but the team says the player who tested positive wasn’t on the trip. The Fire have started daily testing of their first team and staff as a result of the positive test. They also have implemented contact tracing. Their next game is against Cincinnati on Tuesday at Soldier Field.