SPORTS DIGEST: Sky beat Fever for fourth-straight win, 10th of season
PRO BASKETBALL

Copper, Vandersloot lead Sky past Fever: Kahleah Copper scored a career-high 24 points, Courtney Vandersloot added 23 points and nine assists, and the Chicago Sky never trailed in their 87-76 win over the Indiana Fever on Saturday. Allie Quigley added 15 points for the Sky (10-4), who have won four straight to pull within a game of the WNBA-leading Seattle Storm. Vandersloot, Quigley and Copper scored all of Chicago's points during a 24-7 run that made it 27-10 late in the first quarter and the Fever never again challenged. Candice Dupree led Indiana (5-8) with 18 points, Kelsey Mitchell scored 16, and Natalie Achonwa 15.

PRO SOCCER

Fire player tests positive for COVID-19: The Chicago Fire say one of their players has tested positive for COVID-19. The Major League Soccer team says the player is asymptomatic and isolated “under a strict and detailed protocol.” The rest of the players on the team have registered consecutive negative test results. The Fire lost 3-0 at Columbus on Thursday night, but the team says the player who tested positive wasn’t on the trip. The Fire have started daily testing of their first team and staff as a result of the positive test. They also have implemented contact tracing. Their next game is against Cincinnati on Tuesday at Soldier Field.

AUTO RACING

First Black track president named in NASCAR history: Erik Moses has been named president of Nashville Superspeedway, the first Black man to hold that title at any NASCAR track. Moses most recently served as president of the XFL’s DC Defenders and now leads the charge of the scheduled Nashville reboot in 2021. The 1.33-mile concrete track was built in 2001 by Dover Motorsports and hosted NASCAR and IndyCar events until 2011. Dover announced the hire before Saturday’s Cup race at the Monster Mile.

