 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
SPORTS DIGEST: Sky fall to Storm as two players leave bubble
urgent

SPORTS DIGEST: Sky fall to Storm as two players leave bubble

{{featured_button_text}}
Kahleah Copper, Sky

Chicago Sky guard Kahleah Copper brings the ball up the court against the Las Vegas Aces July 26, 2020, in Bradenton, Fla.

 Phelan M. Ebenhack, File, Associated Press

PRO BASKETBALL

Sky fall to Storm as two players leave bubble: Breanna Stewart had 21 points and eight rebounds, Natasha Howard added 17 points and 15 rebounds, and the Seattle Storm beat the short-handed Chicago Sky 88-74 on Saturday to stay atop the WNBA standings. Jewell Loyd added 12 points for Seattle (13-3), which became the second team to clinch a playoff spot. Kahleah Copper scored 19 points and Allie Quigley added 11 for Chicago (10-6), which only had eight players. Courtney Vandersloot had nine points and nine assists. Chicago was without Diamond DeShields and Azura Stevens after both players left the WNBA bubble. Stevens, averaging 11.5 points and 5.9 rebounds, is out for the season with left knee injury and DeShields left for personal reasons.

Ogunbowale helps Wings hold off Fever: Arike Ogunbowale made 5 of 7 from 3-point range and finished with 28 points, Satou Sabally added 18 points and 11 rebounds, and the Dallas Wings (6-10) beat the Indiana Fever 82-78 on Saturday. Ogunbowale, who went into the game leading the WNBA in scoring at 21.5 points per game, has scored 20-plus in seven consecutive games. Kelsey Mitchell had 19 points to lead six Indiana players scoring in double figures.

PRO TENNIS

Djokovic wins 35th Masters; Osaka withdraws from final: For all that’s been on Novak Djokovic’s plate of late — including a painful neck and his efforts to start a new players’ association in men’s tennis — he just keeps winning. He's perfect in 2020, an ideal way to head into the U.S. Open. Djokovic tied Rafael Nadal’s record by earning his 35th title at a Masters 1000 tournament, overcoming a sluggish start to beat Milos Raonic 1-6, 6-3, 6-4 in the Western & Southern Open final Saturday and improve to 23-0 this season. Djokovic goes into the U.S. Open as the No. 1 seed and a big favorite. The Grand Slam tournament begins Monday. Earlier Saturday, Victoria Azarenka won her first tour title since 2016 when Naomi Osaka pulled out of the women’s final because of a left hamstring injury.

CYCLING

Tour de France sets off: Powering past thin crowds on the finishing straight in Nice that would usually have been crammed with spectators rows deep, Norwegian rider Alexander Kristoff won the first stage of the Tour de France with a fearsome final sprint. He celebrated by giving a COVID-sensible fist-bump to a teammate. Winning Stage 1 earned Kristoff the first yellow jersey of the 2020 Tour, which he will wear as the race leader on Sunday's Stage 2 that loops into the mountains behind Nice.

Gallery: 50 famous Region athletes

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts