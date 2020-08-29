SPORTS DIGEST: Sky fall to Storm as two players leave bubble

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

PRO BASKETBALL

Sky fall to Storm as two players leave bubble: Breanna Stewart had 21 points and eight rebounds, Natasha Howard added 17 points and 15 rebounds, and the Seattle Storm beat the short-handed Chicago Sky 88-74 on Saturday to stay atop the WNBA standings. Jewell Loyd added 12 points for Seattle (13-3), which became the second team to clinch a playoff spot. Kahleah Copper scored 19 points and Allie Quigley added 11 for Chicago (10-6), which only had eight players. Courtney Vandersloot had nine points and nine assists. Chicago was without Diamond DeShields and Azura Stevens after both players left the WNBA bubble. Stevens, averaging 11.5 points and 5.9 rebounds, is out for the season with left knee injury and DeShields left for personal reasons.

Ogunbowale helps Wings hold off Fever: Arike Ogunbowale made 5 of 7 from 3-point range and finished with 28 points, Satou Sabally added 18 points and 11 rebounds, and the Dallas Wings (6-10) beat the Indiana Fever 82-78 on Saturday. Ogunbowale, who went into the game leading the WNBA in scoring at 21.5 points per game, has scored 20-plus in seven consecutive games. Kelsey Mitchell had 19 points to lead six Indiana players scoring in double figures.

PRO TENNIS