SPORTS DIGEST: South Carolina runs away with No. 1 ranking:

Women's basketball
South Carolina runs away with No. 1 ranking: South Carolina retained its firm grip on the top spot in The Associated Press women's college basketball poll. The Gamecocks received 26 first-place votes from a 30-member media panel Monday after routing Mississippi in record fashion and beating then-No. 22 Tennessee. Baylor remained No. 2, receiving three first-place votes. Oregon, Connecticut and Louisville rounded out the first five teams in the poll. The Cardinals got the other first-place vote. South Carolina held Mississippi without a point for nearly the first 19 minutes of the SEC game Thursday.
Indiana defeats Purdue: Ali Patberg had 17 points, nine rebounds and seven assists, and No. 18 Indiana beat Purdue 66-54 on Monday night for the Barn Burner Trophy. Indiana keeps the annual trophy for the fourth straight season after winning eight of the last 11 meetings. Jaelynn Penn and Grace Berger each added 15 points for Indiana (18-5, 8-3 Big Ten). The Hoosiers shot 46.4% overall despite going 2 for 10 from 3-point range. Berger and Patberg combined for 19 points in the first half as Indiana built a 34-21 lead. Purdue was just 7-of-24 shooting in the first half with eight turnovers. Dominique Oden scored 24 points to lead Purdue (15-8, 6-5), which had a three-game winning streak snapped. Ae'Rianna Harris, the reigning Big Ten player of the week, had 16 points and seven rebounds.
Pro football
Just under 100 million people watch Super Bowl on Fox: The Super Bowl put a halt to a four-year decline in viewership, with an estimated 99.9 million people watching the Kansas City Chiefs come back to defeat the San Francisco 49ers in what is annually the most-watched television event of the year. The Nielsen company said viewership rebounded slightly from the 98.5 million who watched in 2019. An exciting game that featured a fourth quarter comeback and two teams that haven't been in the ultimate game lately most likely helped drive public interest. Super Bowl viewership had been slowly eroding since its peak in 2015, when 114.4 million watched a thrilling finish between the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks. By one measure, Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes wasn't the biggest star on the field — not by a long shot. Halftime show performer Jennifer Lopez led all personalities with 2.2 million interactions on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram, according to Nielsen. Mahomes, the Kansas City quarterback, was the top player with 514,000 interactions. The peak moment for social media activity came just at the end of the halftime show starring Lopez and Shakira, Nielsen said. Fox estimated that Sunday's game had 102 million viewers in total, when people who streamed the game through Verizon or watched on the Fox Deportes Spanish-language network are taken into account.