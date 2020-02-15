SPORTS DIGEST: South Central girls win regional

Women's basketball

Pro golf

Three-way tie for lead at Genesis Invitational: Put together the best field of the year on a course players regard as one of the ultimate tests, and the result is a final round at Riviera loaded with possibilities. Rory McIlroy kept patient through some missed opportunities by making enough birdies for a 3-under 68. Adam Scott, motivated to get a victory at Riviera that the PGA Tour counts, rolled in a 10-foot birdie putt on the final hole Saturday for a 67. Matt Kuchar recovered from three bogeys in a four-hole stretch to make one last birdie for a 70. They were tied for the lead at the Genesis Invitational. Sixteen players were separated by four shots with 18 holes to play. Missing from the mix was Tiger Woods, who went the other direction, and quickly. He shot 41 on the back nine and held it steady from there for a 76 to wind up 15 shots behind.