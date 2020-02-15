SPORTS DIGEST: South Central girls win regional

Girls basketball
South Central wins regional crown: South Central defeated Bremen 47-36 Saturday for the Class 2A Winamac Regional title. The Satellites (21-7) will play Frankton in a northern semistate next Saturday. SC trailed Bremen 19-15 at the break, but rallied in the second half. It's the second regional title in the program's history. SC won a Class A regional in 2005. The Satellites defeated Adams Central 46-41 in the semifinals. In the other semifinal, Bremen defeated Andrean 46-39. Julia Schutz led the 59ers with 10 points. Also, Morgan Twp. fell to Pioneer 62-46 in the Class A Caston Regional final. The Cherokees defeated Fort Wayne Blackhawk 49-29 in the semifinals.
Men's basketball
South Suburban defeats Blackhawk: Courtney Carter had 25 points to lead No. 8 South Suburban College to a 92-67 win over Blackhawk College. Roland Austin scored a career high 22 points and grabbed 10 rebounds. Darien Stewart and Malcolm Bell each scored 10 points for the Bulldogs (25-4).
Richardson, IUN hold off St. Ambrose: Rashad Richardson erupted for a game-high 38 points Saturday as Indiana Northwest held off St, Ambrose 98-92 in Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference play. Martellian Gibson added 22 points for the RedHawks (16-12, 12-8). Marshaud Watkins added 12, while Tromon Weston had 10,
Women's basketball
IUN falls to St. Ambrose: Michaela Schmidt scored 16 points, but Indiana Northwest lost 72-61 to St. Ambrose in CCAC play. Breanna Boles added 14 for the RedHawks (10-18, 7-13), while Alexis Vieck scored 13.
Pro golf
Three-way tie for lead at Genesis Invitational: Put together the best field of the year on a course players regard as one of the ultimate tests, and the result is a final round at Riviera loaded with possibilities. Rory McIlroy kept patient through some missed opportunities by making enough birdies for a 3-under 68. Adam Scott, motivated to get a victory at Riviera that the PGA Tour counts, rolled in a 10-foot birdie putt on the final hole Saturday for a 67. Matt Kuchar recovered from three bogeys in a four-hole stretch to make one last birdie for a 70. They were tied for the lead at the Genesis Invitational. Sixteen players were separated by four shots with 18 holes to play. Missing from the mix was Tiger Woods, who went the other direction, and quickly. He shot 41 on the back nine and held it steady from there for a 76 to wind up 15 shots behind.
Auto racing
Grigson wins Xfinity opener: Noah Gragson won his first career Xfinity Series race when Saturday's opener was stopped on the final lap by a crash well behind the winning JR Motorsports Chevrolet. It was the third consecutive win at Daytona for a car fielded by Dale Earnhardt Jr., his sister and Rick Hendrick in what they consider a family business.