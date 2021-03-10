SPORTS DIGEST:: South Suburban men roll to win

Pro hockey

ESPN, NHL announce 7-year agreement: When Jimmy Pitaro became ESPN's chairman three years ago, one of the first long-term goals he gave to his staff was trying to regain the National Hockey League rights when they became available again. On Wednesday, Pitaro was able to check that one off his list. The NHL and ESPN are together again after announcing a seven-year agreement that also includes extensive streaming rights. ESPN has a long history with the league, stretching back to the network's launch, but hasn't aired games since 2004. Under the new agreement, the Stanley Cup Final will air on ABC in four of the seven years, beginning next season.