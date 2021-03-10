SPORTS DIGEST:: South Suburban men roll to win

Men's basketball
South Suburban rolls to win: Deshawndre Washington scored a team-high 29 points Wednesday as No.5-ranked South Suburban College routed Aurora 122-75. Grant Hall added 20 for the Bulldogs (10-3). Courtney Fields and Devonte Hughley each had 14.
Preps
Track, softball finals sites to be moved: IHSAA commissioner Paul Neidig was told this week that Indiana University's Robert C. Haugh Track and Field Complex in Bloomington (state track finals, unified state finals) plus Purdue's Bittinger Stadium (state softball finals) will not able to host events with spectators this season. Alternative sites are being sought immediately.
Women's tennis
Valpo sweeps weekly MVC honors: Valparaiso's Olivia Czerwonka was named the MVC Singles Player of the Week, while Olivia and her older sister, Claire, were named the MVC Doubles Team of the Week. Olivia went 2-0 this week at No. 2 singles. The sisters also went 2-0.
College
Kansas AD fired after Les Miles debacle: Kansas has fired athletic director Jeff Long less than two days after mutually parting with Les Miles amid sexual misconduct allegations dating to the football coach’s time at LSU, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press on Wednesday. Kurt Watson will serve as the interim athletic director as the school begins searching for both a new AD and new football coach, according to the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because the school had yet to announce the firing.
Pro hockey
ESPN, NHL announce 7-year agreement: When Jimmy Pitaro became ESPN's chairman three years ago, one of the first long-term goals he gave to his staff was trying to regain the National Hockey League rights when they became available again. On Wednesday, Pitaro was able to check that one off his list. The NHL and ESPN are together again after announcing a seven-year agreement that also includes extensive streaming rights. ESPN has a long history with the league, stretching back to the network's launch, but hasn't aired games since 2004. Under the new agreement, the Stanley Cup Final will air on ABC in four of the seven years, beginning next season.