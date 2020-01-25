SPORTS DIGEST: SSC defeats Kankakee CC

Men's basketball
SSC defeats Kankakee CC: For the second straight day, Courtney Carter led No. 6 South Suburban College to a victory. On Saturday, he had 21 points and eight assists in a 75-65 win over Kankakee Community College. Malcolm Bell added 11 points and nine rebounds for the Bulldogs, while freshman Ishmael Martin had a career-high 13 points. A day earlier, Carter scored 21 in a 69-54 win over Truman College. Darien Stewart added 15, while Tariq Deere scored 11.
IUN defeats St. Francis: Martellian Gibson had a double-double of 22 points and 10 rebounds to lead Indiana Northwest to a 75-72 win over St. Francis (Illinois). Marshaud Watkins scored a game-high 23 points, while Rashad Richardson added 11 points.
Women's basketball
IUN fall to No. 8 St. Francis: Jessy Siems had 11 points but No. 8 St. Francis (Illinois) defeated Indiana Northwest 70-40.
Frederick leads VU past Loyola: Shay Frederick scored a game-high 21 points Friday, and her three-point play with five seconds remaining gave Valparaiso a 66-64 come-from-behind win against visiting Loyola in Missouri Valley Conference play. The Crusaders outscored the Ramblers 32-19 in the fourth quarter to pull out the win. Caitlin Morrison added 13 points for VU, while Addison Stoller scored 11.
College football
WSU's Gordon leads North to Senior Bowl win: Washington State quarterback Anthony Gordon led the North to three touchdowns in the third quarter in a 31-17 victory over the South in the Senior Bowl on Saturday. Gordon, who finished second nationally in passing yards and touchdowns, completed 8 of 12 passes for 69 yards and two short touchdowns. That included a 2-yard touchdown pass to Notre Dame's Chase Claypool for a second straight big third-down completion. An off-balance Gordon then hit Liberty's Antonio Gandy-Golden late in the third for a 5-yard TD. It was set up with an interception by Troy Pride Jr. of Notre Dame.
Pro football
Bears raise season ticket prices: The Bears are raising season ticket prices after a disappointing year. The Bears announced Friday that season tickets will go up between 1.6% to 5.3% for 2020. The average increase for club seats will be 3.3% and 4.3% for non-club seats. The team also said prices for individual game tickets again will vary and be assigned tiers based on the quality of the matchup. They will be announced with the release of the NFL schedule in April. The Bears missed the playoffs at 8-8 after going 12-4 and winning the NFC North in 2018.
Around the horn
Former Atlantic Coast Conference Commissioner, NCAA President and Notre Dame athletic director Gene Corrigan has died. He was 91.