SPORTS DIGEST: SSC defeats Kankakee CC

College football

WSU's Gordon leads North to Senior Bowl win: Washington State quarterback Anthony Gordon led the North to three touchdowns in the third quarter in a 31-17 victory over the South in the Senior Bowl on Saturday. Gordon, who finished second nationally in passing yards and touchdowns, completed 8 of 12 passes for 69 yards and two short touchdowns. That included a 2-yard touchdown pass to Notre Dame's Chase Claypool for a second straight big third-down completion. An off-balance Gordon then hit Liberty's Antonio Gandy-Golden late in the third for a 5-yard TD. It was set up with an interception by Troy Pride Jr. of Notre Dame.

Pro football

Bears raise season ticket prices: The Bears are raising season ticket prices after a disappointing year. The Bears announced Friday that season tickets will go up between 1.6% to 5.3% for 2020. The average increase for club seats will be 3.3% and 4.3% for non-club seats. The team also said prices for individual game tickets again will vary and be assigned tiers based on the quality of the matchup. They will be announced with the release of the NFL schedule in April. The Bears missed the playoffs at 8-8 after going 12-4 and winning the NFC North in 2018.