Men's basketball
SSC's Bell earns honor: South Suburban College's Malcolm Bell has been named the NJCAA District III Player of the Week. Bell had 24 points, seven rebounds, two assists, two assists and two blocks in a 78-55 win over Carl Sandburg.
Pro baseball
Wanatah's Manaea makes history: Wanatah native and Andrean grad Sean Manaea has been named the inaugural member of the Prospect League's Hall of Fame. Manaea pitched for the DuBois County Bombers in 2011. He started nine games, collecting a 2.88 ERA and a 2-3 record. Manaea struck out 59 batters, while allowing 40 hits and walking 27 over 53 innings on the season. Manaea is 35-28 overall with Oakland, and he tossed a no-hitter against Boston on April 21, 2018. The Prospect League was founded in 2009 after merging with the Central Illinois Collegiate League. The circuit currently has 12 teams competing in a five-state region: Indiana, Illinois, Missouri, Ohio and West Virginia.
Pro football
Rhule agrees to become Panthers' next coach: David Tepper is entrusting Baylor’s Matt Rhule to lead the Carolina Panthers out of what he views as a cycle of “long-term mediocrity.” The Panthers owner hired the 44-year-old Rhule on Tuesday to become the team's next head coach. He replaces Ron Rivera, who was fired with four games remaining in the 2019 season. The deal is worth $62 million over seven seasons, with incentives to make even more for winning. said a person familiar with the situation. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team has not released contract details. The NFL Network was first to report the contract terms. The deal makes Rhule the sixth-highest-paid coach in the NFL, according to Forbes. The five coaches ahead of him — New England's Bill Belichick, Seattle's Pete Carroll, Oakland's Jon Gruden, New Orleans' Sean Payton and Baltimore's John Harbaugh — have all won Super Bowls. The Panthers met with Rhule at his home in Waco, Texas, on Monday, and Tepper liked what he heard and moved swiftly to make a hire. Rhule, who is from New York City, had been scheduled to visit with his hometown New York Giants later in the week and Tepper didn’t want to lose him. “You have a new owner who is committed to doing things the best way. He’s a very much a process-oriented person,” Rhule told ESPN Central Texas radio on Tuesday. “That is really all I wanted. I wanted to go to a place that isn't going to flail in the wind, that is going to be rooted and has a process they believe in. As we talked last night it was clear their process and my process could be one and the same.”