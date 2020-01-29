SPORTS DIGEST: SSC's Carter earns Region IV honor

Pro basketball

Oladipo leads Pacers rally in OT win: Victor Oladipo's only 3-pointer tied the score with 10 seconds left in regulation, and Malcolm Brogdon scored seven of his 15 points in overtime, helping the Indiana Pacers rally for a 115-106 victory over the Bulls on Wednesday night. Oladipo had nine points in his first game back since suffering a season-ending knee injury last January. T.J. Warren had 25 points to lead the Pacers, who have won eight of their last 10. Brogdon also had eight rebounds and nine assists. Chandler Hutchinson finished with a career-high 21 points, while Zach LaVine added 20 for Chicago, which lost its eighth straight in the series.

Pro baseball

Cubs' Bryant loses grievance: Kris Bryant has lost his service-time grievance against the Chicago Cubs, providing some clarity for the team and the All-Star third baseman with spring training on the horizon. Two people with direct knowledge of the situation confirmed the decision on Wednesday. They spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because arbitrator Mark Irvings had not announced his ruling. The grievance had hovered over Chicago throughout its quiet offseason. The decision means the 28-year-old Bryant has two years left before he is eligible for free agency, instead of becoming a free agent after the 2020 season.