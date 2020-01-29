SPORTS DIGEST: SSC's Carter earns Region IV honor

Men's basketball
SSC's Carter earns Region IV honor: South Suburban's Courtney Carter was named the NJCAA National Division II and Region IV player of the week. Carter averaged 20 points, 9 assists, 6.3 rebounds and six steals per game.
Notre Dame picks up ACC win: Notre Dame coach Mike Brey got expected production from T.J. Gibbs and John Mooney but was particularly giddy over the performance of 6-foot-10 reserve Nate Laszewski in Wednesday's 90-80 Atlantic Coast Conference victory over Wake Forest. Laszewski had a season-high 18 points on 6-of-8 shooting including 3-of-5 from behind the 3-point line to add to Gibbs' team-high 23 points and Mooney's 16th double-double of the season of 19 points and 13 rebounds for the Fighting Irish (12-8, 3-6 ACC).
Prep basketball
Thompson, Blakely earn ICBA honors: Merrillville's Keon Thompson Jr. and Bishop Noll's Courtney Bailey were the District 1 recipients of the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association/Subway Player of the Week honors. Thompson Jr. had 52 points, 18 rebounds, six assists and three steals in a 104-73 win over Portage. Bailey totaled 78 points in three games.
College
PNW 2020 HOF nominees released: Ben Simmons, Stephanie Beck and the Graegin Family are the 2020 members of the Purdue Northwest Hall of Fame. The ceremony will take place Feb. 22. Simmons (1992) scored 979 career points. Beck (2012) finished with 1,686 career points. The Graegins have been very generous supporters at the school.
Pro basketball
Oladipo leads Pacers rally in OT win: Victor Oladipo's only 3-pointer tied the score with 10 seconds left in regulation, and Malcolm Brogdon scored seven of his 15 points in overtime, helping the Indiana Pacers rally for a 115-106 victory over the Bulls on Wednesday night. Oladipo had nine points in his first game back since suffering a season-ending knee injury last January. T.J. Warren had 25 points to lead the Pacers, who have won eight of their last 10. Brogdon also had eight rebounds and nine assists. Chandler Hutchinson finished with a career-high 21 points, while Zach LaVine added 20 for Chicago, which lost its eighth straight in the series.
Pro baseball
Cubs' Bryant loses grievance: Kris Bryant has lost his service-time grievance against the Chicago Cubs, providing some clarity for the team and the All-Star third baseman with spring training on the horizon. Two people with direct knowledge of the situation confirmed the decision on Wednesday. They spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because arbitrator Mark Irvings had not announced his ruling. The grievance had hovered over Chicago throughout its quiet offseason. The decision means the 28-year-old Bryant has two years left before he is eligible for free agency, instead of becoming a free agent after the 2020 season.
Pro tennis
Nadal falls in quarterfinals: Rafael Nadal, outplayed at his own brand of physical tennis for much of the match, finally claimed a set to try to start a comeback against Dominic Thiem. Nadal marked the moment by hopping in a crouch at the baseline and vigorously pumping his right arm four times. He soon was back in trouble. And his bid to tie Roger Federer's record of 20 Grand Slam titles by winning the Australian Open eventually was over with a quarterfinal loss Wednesday to Thiem, a younger version of Nadal. Thiem's 7-6 (7-3), 7-6 (7-4), 4-6, 7-6 (8-6) victory over the top-seeded Nadal lasted 4 hours, 10 minutes because of so many lengthy, electrifying points.