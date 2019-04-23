Men's basketball
SSC's Lewis selected for all-star game: South Suburban College's Rhyss Lewis (Chesterton) has been selected to the play in the National Junior College Athletic Association's all-star game at 4:30 p.m. May 18 at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas.
He was recently named an NJCAA Division II All-American. The sophomore guard averaged 26.6 points, 3.5 assists, 4.6 rebounds and 3.2 steals this season for the Bulldogs.
The game will feature the best players in the country from NJCAA Division I, II, and III schools.
Men's golf
Valparaiso places fifth at MVC championships: Valparaiso closes out it season with a fifth-place finish Tuesday at the Missouri Valley Conference Championship at The Club at Porto Cima in Sunrise Beach, Missouri.
Garrett Willis finished tied for 10th at 220. He he had a final-round 73. Jack Juskow fired a final-round 71 to finish tied for 17th at 227. Charlie Toman was 20th at 228. Mitchell Wittmann was tied for 22nd at 230.
College baseball
Valpo squanders lead against Notre Dame: Valparaiso squandered a 3-0 lead and lost 4-3 to Notre Dame.
Sam Shaikin was 2-for-3 with a run scored for the Crusaders.
College football
Brown & Gold Game set for Saturday: Valparaiso's annual Brown & Gold Game will take place at 11:30 a.m. Saturday at Brown Field. The event is free.
The spring game will be the 14th of 15 spring practices with the final practice slated for April 29.
Prep softball
Dusseau leads Wheeler in GSSC rout: Brooke Dusseau was 4-for-4 with a double and two RBIs and she tossed five scoreless innings with four strikouts in a 17-0 Greater South Shore Conference win over River Forest.
Kyla Chevalier was 3-for-4 with two doubles, two runs scored and an RBI. Mercedes Lira was 3-fpr-4 with two RBIs and two runs scored. Sydney Ochall was 1-for-3 with a double, three RBIs and two runs scored. Haley Weiland was 2-for-3 with two runs scored. Lily Vessely was 1-for-2 with a double, two RBIs and a run scored.
LaPorte picks up 10-run DAC win: Olivia Zarantonello went 2-for-3 with a three-run triple in LaPorte's 13-3 five-inning win over Michigan City in Duneland Athletic Conference play.
Megan Reed went 2-for-3 with a two-run homer. Shelby Linn went 2-for-3 with a stolen base. Sophie Sorg, Morgan Keen and Nola Hammerschmidt also went 2-for-3.
Prep baseball
Fender leads Crown Point to DAC win: Ryan Fender tossed a two-hitter with 11 strikeouts over five innings in a 11-0 DAC win over LaPorte.
Tim Dasche had two hits and two RBIs. Alex Rich and Jacob Bosse each had two hits. Drew Horton added two RBIs.
Manous paces Munster in NCC victory: Garrett Manous was 3-for-4 with a double, triple, two runs scored and an RBI in a 11-0 five-inning Northwest Crossroads Conference win over Kankakee Valley.
Nick Hamilton was 2-for-2 with an RBI and a run scored. He also went the distance, allowing one hit with six strikeout.
Cade Howard was 1-for-3 with a double, three RBIs and a run scored. Alphonso Franks was 1-for-2 with two RBIs and a run scored.