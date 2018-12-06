Men's basketball
SSC's Towers named District 3 Player of the Week: South Suburban College sophomore guard Jason Towers was named NJCAA District 3 Player of the Week. Towers averaged 20.3 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists, 3 steals, and 2.7 blocked shots last week in 3 victories for the Bulldogs.
Women's basketball
PNW falls to Northern Michigan: Brittany Barnard had nine points and five rebounds, but Purdue Northwest lost 76-38 in Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference play to Northern Michigan.
College soccer
VU's Waugaman earns national academic honor: Valparaiso's Dylan Waugaman was named a second-team Google Cloud Academic All-American by CoSIDA.
Waugaman owns a perfect 4.0 grade point average in accounting.
College football
Tyler Trent honored at awards show: Purdue student Tyler Trent received the Disney Spirit Award on Thursday at ESPN's College Football Awards show in Atlanta.
Trent, who is battling bone cancer, was profiled by ESPN's "College GameDay" before the Boilermakers played Ohio State. Trent was able to attend the game against the Buckeyes and predicted Purdue's upset.
Also, Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa won the Walter Camp Player of the Year Award and the Maxwell Award. Kyler Murray received the Davey O'Brien Award as the nation's top quarterback. Alabama's Jerry Jeudy won the Biletnikoff Award as the nation's top wide receiver. Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly was named the Home Depot coach of the year. LSU's Devin White won the Butkus Award as the nation's top linebacker. Iowa's T.J. Hockenson won the John Mackey Award as the nation's top tight end. Georgia cornerback Deandre Baker is the first Bulldogs' player to win the Thorpe Award as the nation's top defensive back. Wisconsin's Jonathan Taylor became the fourth Badgers player to win the Doak Walker Award. Syracuse freshman Andre Szmyt won the Lou Groza Award as top kicker. Braden Mann of Texas A & M received the Ray Guy Award as the best punter. Alabama defensive tackle Quinnen Williams won the Outland Trophy as the outstanding collegiate interior lineman. Kentucky linebacker Josh Allen won the Chuck Bednarik Award as the nation's top defensive player.
Pro baseball
Cubs' Morrow has elbow surgery, likely to start season late: Closer Brandon Morrow likely will miss the start of the season for the Cubs following arthroscopic surgery on his right elbow last month.
Chicago president of baseball operations Theo Epstein revealed Thursday that Morrow's operation took place on Nov. 6.
Chicago also hired Tommy Hottovy as pitching coach to replace Jim Hickey.
Morrow led Chicago with 22 saves and had a 1.47 ERA in 35 games after signing a $21 million, two-year contract as a free agent.
As for Hottovy, he joined the organization in 2015 as a major league scouting coordinator and has spent the past four seasons assisting pitchers and formulating game plans with the coaching staff. He made a combined 17 relief appearances with Boston in 2011 and 2012.
Chicago hired Terrmel Sledge as assistant hitting coach on Thursday after he spent the past two seasons working in the Dodgers' organization. The Cubs expanded Mike Borzello's duties, making him associate pitching coach in addition to catching and strategy coach. And they added former major league outfielder Chris Denorfia to manager Joe Maddon's staff. Denorfia joined the front office a year ago as a special assistant to the president and general manager.
Women's soccer
US women to open 2019 at France, play Mexico in send-off: The United States women's soccer team will open next year with games at World Cup host France and Spain and finish a 10-game schedule leading to the tournament with a send-off match against Mexico at Harrison, New Jersey, on May 26.