SSC wins 11th straight game: Jason Towers scored a game-high 27 points Saturday, as South Suburban College remained unbeaten with a 83-37 win over Kennedy-King.
Rhyss Lewis (Chesterton) added 20 points for the Bulldogs (11-0). Chris Johnson (TF North) added 12.
PNW falls in GLIAC play: Tim Gilmore scored 14 points, but Purdue Northwest lost 79-62 to Grand Valley State in Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletics Conference play.
Durante Lee added 12, while Greg Boyle had 10.
Teague, Ball State beat IUPUI: Tahjai Teague scored 19 points with nine rebounds and three steals, Tayler Persons added 16 points with eight rebounds, and Ball State beat IUPUI 85-75 on Saturday for its fourth straight win.
Zach Gunn scored 11 points and K.J. Walton and Kyle Mallers added 10 apiece for the Cardinals (5-3), who shot 56 percent and made 21 of 30 free throws.
Camron Justice scored 28 points and Jaylen Minnett added 15 for the IUPUI (5-3), which shot 45 percent and saw its three-game win streak end.
Barnes helps Indiana State hold off Wright State: Jordan Barnes knocked down five 3-pointers and put up 24 points as Indiana State held off Wright State in the closing minutes to take a 69-63 win and pick up its fifth win in six games.
Indiana State took a 31-27 advantage at intermission, but the Raiders came back to take the lead early in the second half when Billy Wampler drew a foul in the backcourt and hit all three attempts from the line to tie the game at 34-34, then hit from deep for a 37-34 advantage.
The Sycamores retook the lead on a Barnes trey with just under 14 minutes left, but Wright State remained close, cutting its deficit to just two points, 63-61 with 1:21 remaining on Wampler's 3-pointer, but Clayton Hughes answered with a jumper and Barnes added two free throws and the Sycamores allowed only a Cole Gentry layup in the closing seconds to put the game away.
Chatkevicius leads Evansville past Division III Albion: Dainius Chatkevicius scored 11 points and grabbed nine rebounds as Evansville beat Division III Albion 65-49 on Saturday.
Also finishing with 11 points for the Purple Aces (4-3) were K.J. Riley who had six rebounds, Marty Hill with five rebounds and Noah Frederking with three rebounds. John Hall led the team with 12 rebounds.
Purdue Fort Wayne falls to UMKC: Rob Whitfield scored 23 points, distributed six assists with four rebounds and three steals and UMKC erupted after halftime for a 90-73 win against Purdue Fort Wayne on Saturday.
Kason Harrell led Purdue Fort Wayne with 21 points, John Konchar added 17 points and 12 rebounds, Dylan Carl had 14 points and Jarred Godfrey 10.
Women's basketball
PNW falls to Grand Valley State: Shae Rhonehouse had 17 points but Purdue Northwest lost 78-49 to No. 16 Grand Valley State in GLIAC play.
Kelli Damman had 11 points.