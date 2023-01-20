SPORTS DIGEST: SSC's Pigatti selected for HOF

MEN'S BASKETBALL

Pigatti selected for HOF: Since getting to South Suburban College, head men's basketball coach John Pigatti has done nothing but win. He's won so much, it''s earned him a spot in the Nationall Junior College Athletic Association-Region IV Hall of Fame. In his 17 years at the helm, Pigatti has accumulated 480 wins, a .845 winning percentage and a Division II National Championship last season.

PRO GOLF

LIV announced TV deal: Saudi-funded LIV Golf has a television partner five weeks before the start of its second season, announcing Thursday it has an agreement with The CW to air tournaments on the weekend and stream the first rounds on The CW's app. A U.S. television deal was seen as critical for the rival league, which last year was available only through streaming on its website and on YouTube. The next season of LIV Golf League, with an emphasis on the 12 four-man teams it hopes to create as franchises, starts Feb. 24-26 on the Gulf coast of Mexico at Mayakoba, which hosted a fall PGA Tour event.

— Associated Press

PRO BASEBALL

MLB names Black crew chiefs: Alan Porter and Adrian Johnson became the MLB's second and third Black umpire crew chiefs as the league announced 10 retirements along with promotions from the minors. Tom Hallion and Ted Barrett are retiring, the commissioner’s office said Thursday, joined by Marty Foster, Greg Gibson, Jim Reynolds, Jerry Meals, Sam Holbrook, Bill Welke, Paul Nauert and Tim Timmons. Porter, 45, made his big league debut in 2010 and joined the permanent staff in 2013. Johnson, 47, worked his first major league game in 2006 and became a full-time big league umpire in 2010. Kerwin Danley was the first Black crew chief in 2020. He retired after the 2021 season. Lance Barksdale, Dan Bellino, Chris Conroy, James Hoye and Todd Tichenor also were promoted to crew chief.

— Associated Press