Men's basketball
Staff changes at Valparaiso: Valparaiso's basketball program announced staff changes Tuesday. Assistant coach Todd Townsend has stepped down for family reasons and will be replaced by former director of basketball operations Matt Bowen. Jason Karys moved from a graduate assistant role to Bowen's director or basketball operations spot, and former team manager Peter Funk will fill a graduate assistant spot.
Boys soccer
Valpo alumni event takes place Saturday: Valparaiso High School's Alumni Day will take place Sataurday at Viking Arena. Valparaiso will host Bishop Noll. Varsity is scheduled to start at noon. All VHS boys soccer alumni are welcome. Former players who attend will get free admission and will be honored on the field after the junior varsity game. There will be an alumni game at the conclusion of the varsity game. RSVP to vhsboysocceralums@gmail.com or contact Jovan Jeftich at 219-241-1594.
Pro basketball
Skara signs pro contract: Former Bosco Institute, Valparaiso University and Clemson forward David Skara has signed a professional contract with Spanish club C.B. Peñas Huesca. The team is based in Northeast Spain and plays in LEB Oro, the second-tier Spanish league.
Ex-Michigan State star Cleaves acquitted in sex assault case: A jury acquitted former Michigan State basketball star Mateen Cleaves on Tuesday of allegations he sexually assaulted a woman in a motel room four years ago. The verdict announced in a Genesee County courtroom in Cleaves' hometown of Flint came after a nearly-two week trial that included the testimony of the Mount Morris woman, who told jurors that she had wanted to leave the motel room but Cleaves continued to force himself on her. The jury of nine women and three men deliberated for a little more than two hours before delivering its verdict. Cleaves sobbed after the last of four not-guilty verdicts was read. "Thank you for giving me my life back," Cleaves said. Juror Michael Lambert said the verdict came quickly after he and other jurors concluded Cleaves' accuser wasn't believable. "Her testimony was consistent lies," Lambert said, adding jurors noted the frequency he woman forgot key parts of her story. Outside the court following the verdict, Cleaves continued to proclaim his innocence. "I've been waiting for this moment for four years," he told reporters outside the court. "I didn't do anything wrong."
Pro baseball
RedHawks shut out RailCats: The RailCats suffered their fourth straight loss, falling 6-0 to Fargo-Moorhead on Monday. Alex Crosby and Colin Willis were both 2-for-4.