PRO BASEBALL
Strasburg opts out of four-year deal with Nationals: Stephen Strasburg opted out of the final four years of his contract with the Washington Nationals, three days after the star pitcher was chosen MVP of the World Series. The move gives up $100 million that would've been paid over four years, which was originally part of a seven-year deal. Strasburg was 18-6 with a 3.32 ERA this season, topping 30 starts for the second time in his career and leading the NL with 209 innings pitched. Then he went 5-0 with a 1.98 ERA in five postseason starts and one relief appearance, including wins in Games 2 and 6 of the World Series against Houston.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Top four remains unchanged in AP Top 25 poll: Navy moved into The Associated Press college football poll at No. 25, giving the American Athletic Conference four ranked teams, more than all but the Big Ten and the Southeastern Conference. With nine ranked teams off this weekend, including four of the top five, there was little movement throughout the AP Top 25 presented by Regions Bank. LSU is No. 1 for a second consecutive week and Alabama is No. 2. The Tigers and Crimson Tide on Saturday will play the first regular-season 1-2 game since the same two did it in 2011. Georgia moved up two spots to No. 6 with a win over Florida in the week's biggest game. The Gators dropped four spots to No. 10. Notre Dame (6-2) moved up one spot to No. 15 after a 21-20 win over Virginia Tech. Indiana (7-2) was third among others receiving votes following a 34-3 win over Northwestern.
AROUND THE HORN
Jack Maher's penalty kick in the 29th minute clinched the Big Ten Men's Soccer championship for the Hoosiers. It's the 14th conference championship for the Hoosiers, who beat Michigan State 1-0 on Sunday. Indiana is the first back-to-back conference winners since the 2006-07 Hoosiers teams. ... Joyciline Jepkosgei ran the New York City Marathon for the first time and upset four-time winner Mary Keitany. Jepkosgei finished in 2 hours, 22 minutes and 38 seconds, seven seconds off the course record. Geoffrey Kamworor made it a Kenyan sweep, finishing in 2:08:13. ... Rory McIlroy won the HSBC Champions tournament in a one-hole playoff against Xander Schauffele. McIlroy was bogey-free in his final 39 holes, carding a 4-under 68 on Sunday. ... Brendon Todd won the Bermuda championship, firing a 9-under 62 in the final round for his second PGA Tour win. ... Nelly Korda won the LPGA Taiwan Championship after winning a one-hole playoff by one stroke over Carolina Masson and Minjee Lee.