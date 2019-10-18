Pro golf
Justin Thomas takes 2-stroke lead: Justin Thomas shot a 9-under 63 Friday to take a two-stroke lead at the CJ Cup, putting himself in position to win his second PGA Tour event in South Korea in three years. Thomas, who won the inaugural CJ Cup in 2017, had a two-round total of 13-under 131 at Nine Bridges. Defending champion Brooks Koepka had four bogeys on his first nine for a 75 and was 13 strokes behind. On Saturday morning, the PGA Tour said Koepka had withdrawn with a knee injury.
Tolles ahead at PGA Tour Champions playoff opener: Tommy Tolles closed with a birdie for a 7-under 65 and the first-round lead Friday in the Dominion Energy Charity Classic, the first of three tournaments in the Charles Schwab Cup playoffs. The 52-year-old Tolles had seven birdies in the bogey-free round in cool, breezy conditions on The Country Club of Virginia's James River Course. "First really good round of the year," Tolles said. "I don't know what I was saving it for, but for the most part, the whole year has just been a write-off, but that right there was something different."
Henderson cards ace, takes lead: Brooke Henderson made a hole-in-one on the second hole and shot a tournament-record 8-under 64 to take second-round lead Friday in the Buick LPGA Shanghai, the first of four straight events in Asia. Henderson used an 8-iron on the 144-yard second at Qizhong Garden. "I didn't see it at all, and then Olly (Brett), one of the caddies in our group (for defending champion Danielle Kang), turned and said, 'That went in,'" Henderson said. "We were like, 'What? Really?' That was pretty cool. It definitely got my day started in the right direction."