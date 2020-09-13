SPORTS DIGEST: Three share lead at Safeway Open

Pro golf

Three share lead at Safeway Open: Brian Stuard closed with a scrambling birdie for a 6-under 66 share of the Safeway Open lead Saturday with James Hahn and Cameron Percy. On a day when eight players held or shared the lead, the trio of Stuard, Hahn and Percy emerged in front despite all three running into trouble at various times at Silverado Resort. Stuard, who began the day five shots off the lead, hit only 10 of 14 fairways off the tee and had six birdies,including three straight on the front nine. He made a 7-foot putt on the par-5 18th after finding the rough. Hahn needed 28 putts, but made birdies on Nos. 15 and 16 for a 67. Percy had a 68 to join the group at 16-under 200. He nearly took himself out of the hunt after bogeys on Nos. 11 and 14, but bounced back with birdies on two of the final three holes.

Henderson charges into a share of lead at ANA Inspiration: Brooke Henderson tied a Mission Hills record with a 30 on the front nine and did just enough the rest of the round Saturday for a 7-under 65 and a share of the lead with Nelly Korda in the ANA Inspiration. Henderson started the weekend six shots behind and wanted only to get as close to the lead as possible. Now she goes into the final round with a second major championship in her sights. Korda began with a two-shot lead and fell three shots back with a rough stretch on the front nine, particularly the sixth hole by hitting 5-wood through the fairway into the gnarly rough and not getting over the water, leading to double bogey. She rallied with three birdies on the back nine, however, for a 71 that allowed her to join Henderson at 12-under.