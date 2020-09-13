SPORTS DIGEST: Three share lead at Safeway Open

Pro golf
Three share lead at Safeway Open: Brian Stuard closed with a scrambling birdie for a 6-under 66 share of the Safeway Open lead Saturday with James Hahn and Cameron Percy. On a day when eight players held or shared the lead, the trio of Stuard, Hahn and Percy emerged in front despite all three running into trouble at various times at Silverado Resort. Stuard, who began the day five shots off the lead, hit only 10 of 14 fairways off the tee and had six birdies,including three straight on the front nine. He made a 7-foot putt on the par-5 18th after finding the rough. Hahn needed 28 putts, but made birdies on Nos. 15 and 16 for a 67. Percy had a 68 to join the group at 16-under 200. He nearly took himself out of the hunt after bogeys on Nos. 11 and 14, but bounced back with birdies on two of the final three holes.
Henderson charges into a share of lead at ANA Inspiration: Brooke Henderson tied a Mission Hills record with a 30 on the front nine and did just enough the rest of the round Saturday for a 7-under 65 and a share of the lead with Nelly Korda in the ANA Inspiration. Henderson started the weekend six shots behind and wanted only to get as close to the lead as possible. Now she goes into the final round with a second major championship in her sights. Korda began with a two-shot lead and fell three shots back with a rough stretch on the front nine, particularly the sixth hole by hitting 5-wood through the fairway into the gnarly rough and not getting over the water, leading to double bogey. She rallied with three birdies on the back nine, however, for a 71 that allowed her to join Henderson at 12-under.
Power picks up 1st victory of season: Will Power scored his first win of the season in a 1-2 finish for Team Penske on Saturday in the first race of a doubleheader at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course. Power beat teammate Josef Newgarden, the reigning IndyCar champion, by more than 7 seconds in winning from the pole. Power earned his 60th career pole earlier Saturday and trails only Mario Andretti (67) for the IndyCar record. Alexander Rossi, stuck in a miserable season, finished third. It was just his second podium finish of the year and second for the entire Andretti Autosport organization. Power won for the first time in 12 tries at the 13-turn, 2.258-miles course.
Zardes helps Columbus Crew tie Chicago Fire 2-2: Gyasi Zardes scored in the 88th minute to help the Eastern Conference-leading Columbus Crew tie the Chicago Fire 2-2 on Saturday. Youness Mokhtar fired a shot from distance, but the ball was defected and hit Zardes in the back of the leg. Zardes' clear shot into the corner of the net beat goalie Bobby Shuttleworth for his eighth goal of the season. Zardes' header was redirected to Fatai Alashe, who scored on a header in the 68th minute. The Fire (2-6-3) scored both goals inside the 6-yard box in the first half. Djordje Mihailovic scored his first goal of the season in the 11th minute on a cross from Robert Beric. Beric scored three minutes later off a cross from Fabian Herbers.
