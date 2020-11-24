SPORTS DIGEST: Tickets on sale at Hobart

Prep football
Tickets on sale at Hobart: Tickets for Friday's Class 4A state championship will be on sale Wednesday at Hobart High School. Hours are 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 7 p.m. Tickets are $15, with a limit of 12 purchases. If Marion County turns to Red in COVID-19 priority, only parents/guardians will be able to purchase tickets per athlete or 4 for a split family. Please enter the school at Door 16.3. The game vs. Roncalli takes place at 2 p.m. at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
Men's basketball
VU announces schedule change: Valparaiso's game Sunday against Trinity International has been canceled. The Trojans have delayed their season until late December. Valpo’s season opener at Vanderbilt remains on schedule for 6 p.m. Friday at 6 p.m. in Nashville, Tennessee. The game will be televised nationally on the SEC Network and broadcast on WVUR-FM (95.1) and the TuneIn Radio app. Links to live coverage are available on ValpoAthletics.com. The Crusaders are trying to schedule another home nonconference game this season. The team home opener is now 1 p.m. Dec. 6 against Judson.
College football
Valpo plans to play in the spring: Following the Pioneer Football League Presidents Council announcement on Monday, Valparaiso has announced its intention to participate in the 2021 spring season. “We are extremely excited to give our student-athletes an opportunity to compete this spring,” VU coach Landon Fox said in a VU news release. “The No. 1 priority is the health and safety of everyone involved. If we can do so in a safe manner, I am thrilled for our student-athletes to receive the chance to play." The PFL plans to begin a six-game season on March 13 that runs through April 17. The model gives members institutions the chance to earn a PFL championship and the automatic qualifying berth to the NCAA FCS Playoffs.
Pro basketball
Broekhoff agrees to deal with Sixers: Ryan Broekhoff (Valparaiso) has agreed to a deal with the Sixers, per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. Broekhoff played two seasons in Dallas. He's averaged 4 points in his NBA career.
Pro football
Manning named a Hall of Fame semifinalist: Peyton Manning, Charles Woodson, Jared Allen and Calvin Johnson are first-year eligible players to make the list of 25 semifinalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s class of 2021. Joining them are four players who previously have been eligible, but never made the semifinals: Eric Allen, Willie Anderson, Cornelius Bennett and Rodney Harrison. A player must be retired for five seasons before being considered for entry to the Canton, Ohio, shrine. The group of 25 announced Tuesday also includes Ronde Barber, Tony Boselli, LeRoy Butler, Alan Faneca, Torry Holt, John Lynch, Clay Matthews, Sam Mills, Richard Seymour, Steve Tasker, Fred Taylor, Zach Thomas, Hines Ward, Reggie Wayne, Patrick Willis, Darren Woodson and Bryant Young. Candidates will be trimmed to 15 modern-day finalists who will be considered for entry by the selection committee during Super Bowl week in February. Inductions are scheduled for next August, when the 2020 class and a special centennial class also will be enshrined after the COVID-19 pandemic forced postponement of those ceremonies last summer. Also on the voting ballot in the coaching category is Tom Flores; in the contributors category is Bill Nunn; and in the seniors category is Drew Pearson. Between four and eight new members will be selected.
