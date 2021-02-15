 Skip to main content
SPORTS DIGEST: Top draft prospect, Duke freshman Jalen Johnson opts out
urgent

SPORTS DIGEST: Top draft prospect, Duke freshman Jalen Johnson opts out

  • Updated
Duke Pittsburgh Basketball

Duke's Jalen Johnson (1) gets a rebound in front of Pittsburgh's Justin Champagnie (11) on Jan. 19. Johnson opted out, the Blue Devils announced on Monday to get health and prepare for the NBA Draft.

 Keith Srakocic, File, Associated Press

MEN'S BASKETBALL

Duke freshman Johnson opts out: Highly touted Duke freshman Jalen Johnson is foregoing the rest of the Blue Devils' season and declaring for the NBA draft. The school announced Johnson's decision on Monday night. The move was first reported by ZagsBlog.com. The 6-foot-9, 220-pound forward was averaging 11.2 points and 6.1 rebounds, though he missed three games and significant practice time with a December foot injury in an unexpectedly bumpy season for the Blue Devils. In a statement, the 19-year-old Johnson — considered by many a possible lottery prospect — said the decision came after consulting with family and coach Mike Krzyzewski to ensure he's "100% healthy in preparation for the NBA draft." The Blue Devils (8-8, 6-6 Atlantic Coast Conference) ended a three-game losing streak by winning at North Carolina State on Saturday, though they remain at risk of missing their first NCAA Tournament since 1995. Johnson had three points in eight minutes while coming off the bench for the third straight game. Afterward, Krzyzewski said Johnson was “knocked back” by the game’s physicality but added: “I have confidence in him. We’re going to keep working with him and he’ll have opportunities.” Johnson was Duke's highest-ranked recruit at No. 13 according to 247sports.com, and had 19 points with 19 rebounds in his debut against Coppin State. He had tougher times in December losses to Michigan State and Illinois before the injury that sidelined him more than a month.

Arch Madness tickets on sale: Tickets for Arch Madness, the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament in St. Louis March 4-7, are on sale through the Valparaiso ticket office. All-session passes are available for $200. The tournament will be limited to a 1,400 capacity of socially-distanced lower bowl seats. A block of rooms are available for the Marriott St. Louis Grand are also available for $169 plus tax per night. The ticket office can be reached at 219-464-5233.

Boston College fires Christian: Boston College is down another man. The basketball team that struggled to fill out a lineup as COVID-19 protocols chipped away at the roster lost coach Jim Christian on Monday when he was fired with three weeks remaining in his seventh season. The Eagles are 3-13 with just one win in 10 Atlantic Coast Conference games. Athletic director Pat Kraft said assistant Scott Spinelli will coach the team the rest of the season. Christian went 78-132 (26-94 ACC) in seven years at BC, struggling to recruit top talent and supplementing his roster with graduate transfers who showed promise. But he couldn’t elevate the school from the also-rans of the ACC, and the Big East before it.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

UCF hires former Auburn coach Malzahn: Gus Malzahn had planned take a season off from coaching and maybe do some TV work. Then the UCF job opened up. “I truly believe that this is a program of the future in college football,” Malzahn said. “The reason I believe that is the foundation has been built.” Central Florida hired Malzahn as its coach Monday, a little more than two months after he was fired by Auburn. Malzahn received a five-year deal with an annual salary of $2.3 million. The 55-year-old Malzahn was 68-35 in eight years with the Tigers, never having a losing season and going 39-27 in the Southeastern Conference. He led Auburn to the BCS title game in his first season as head coach in 2013, and was offensive coordinator at Auburn in 2010 when Cam Newton powered the Tigers to the national championship.

PRO FOOTBALL

Former receiver Vincent Jackson found dead: Former NFL wide receiver Vincent Jackson was found dead Monday at a Florida hotel room, days after authorities spoke with him as part of a welfare check, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office. A housekeeper discovered the 38-year-old's body at around 11:30 a.m. Monday, official said. There were no signs of trauma and the medical examiner’s office was looking into a cause of death at the Homewood Suites in Brandon, near Tampa. Sheriff’s officials said his family initially reported Jackson missing on Wednesday. Deputies tracked him down to the hotel two days later, spoke with him and canceled the missing persons case.

