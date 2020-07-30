SPORTS DIGEST: Top-ranked Barty pulls out of US Open

Pro tennis

Top-ranked Barty pulls out of US Open, citing travel risks: No. 1-ranked Ash Barty is skipping the first tennis major since January after deciding it's too risky to travel for the U.S. Open during the coronavirus pandemic. The 24-year-old Australian is the highest-profile player so far to opt out of the Aug. 31-Sept. 13 Grand Slam tournament in New York because of the global health crisis. “My team and I have decided that we won’t be travelling to the ... Western & Southern Open and the U.S. Open this year,” Barty said in a statement emailed to The Associated Press on Thursday. Also, two-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka is planning to play at the U.S. Open and the hard-court tuneup at the same site earlier in August. Osaka's agent, Stuart Duguid , said Thursday that the former No. 1-ranked player will enter both tournaments the U.S. Tennis Association is holding in Flushing Meadows.

College volleyball

Players describe abuses in Oregon State program: Athletes and others with ties to the program told The Associated Press that the head volleyball coach at Oregon State University runs an abusive program that has seen 11 players quit or transfer since 2016 and two team members contemplate suicide, with one attempting an overdose. In interviews with the AP and complaints made to the university, they said that fifth-year head coach Mark Barnard pits players against each other in team meetings, threatens to revoke scholarships for struggling players and pushes team members past health warnings in practice as punishment. They said they were perplexed by the administration not taking decisive action against Barnard after repeated complaints about the program, some of which triggered what university spokesman Steve Clark called a “full and impartial” investigation. Former player Amya Small, along with two other players and three former Division I athletes with ties to the program, portrayed a coaching staff that has regularly bullied players, some of them to tears, in practices. Most did not want their names used, fearing they would endanger the status of the 12 athletes remaining on the team. Small said the abuse contributed to her decision to take dozens of pills eight months ago, but that she changed her mind about her decision to overdose and called 911. Another player shared with her teammates a plan to hang herself in the locker room, the AP was told.