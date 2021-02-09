SPORTS DIGEST: Top-ranked SSC ekes out win

Men's basketball

College football

Northwestern, Purdue to play at Wrigley : Northwestern is scheduled to play again at Wrigley Field, this time against Purdue on Nov. 20 after last year's game against Wisconsin got moved from the Friendly Confines because of the COVID-19 pandemic.The game against the Boilermakers would be the Wildcats' first at Wrigley since they met Illinois on the same date in 2010. That was the first college football game there since 1938. “Our program is thrilled to bring Big Ten football back to one of the most iconic venues in sports,” coach Pat Fitzgerald said Tuesday. “This will be an incredible opportunity for our student-athletes and staff, and an unforgettable day for our University community.”

Auto racing

Busch streaks past Elliott, Blaney to win Busch Clash: Kyle Busch snagged the first win of the new season, streaking past NASCAR champion Chase Elliott after Elliott spun leader Ryan Blaney in the final stretch of the exhibition Busch Clash. Blaney had chased down Elliott on the road course at Daytona International Speedway to take the lead with two laps remaining in Tuesday night's 35-lap Speedweeks opener. Elliott, winner of NASCAR's last four road course races dating to 2019, didn't let Blaney pull away and set himself up for one final chance at the win. He stalked Blaney into the chicane headed into the turn four final push and as Elliott closed in on his bumper, the two made contact and Blaney spun into the wall. It cost Elliott his momentum and Busch sailed by for the surprise victory. “I just knew to keep my head down and keep focus ahead and just seeing if I could hit my marks to have a shot like that if something like that were to materialize,” Busch said.