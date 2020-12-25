SPORTS DIGEST: Trice leads Wisconsin over Michigan State

Men's basketball
Trice leads Wisconsin over Michigan State: D’Mitrk Trice had to play on the road Christmas Day and still got to celebrate one of his best games with his family in the house. Trice scored a season-high 29 points, lifting No. 9 Wisconsin to an 85-76 win over No. 12 Michigan State on Friday. Trice's parents, older brother, Travis, and his grandma were among the dozens of fans in the stands. The family used to cheer for the Spartans when his older brother, Travis, played for Tom Izzo from 2011-15. “It was just great to see them and for them to travel up here and us to get the win on Christmas, it’s a big deal," he said. “I was able to have six tickets for myself and coach Izzo was gracious enough to give my older brother three tickets.”
Pro basketball
Celtics Hall of Famer K.C. Jones dies at 88: Basketball Hall of Famer K.C. Jones, a 12-time NBA champion who was one of only seven players in history to win championships in college and the pros along with an Olympic gold medal, has died. He was 88. The Celtics said Jones' family confirmed Friday that he died at an assistant living facility in Connecticut, where he had been receiving care for Alzheimer's disease for the past several years. Earlier this year, two of Jones’ Celtics teammates died: John Thompson, 78, and Tom Heinsohn, 86. Jones was an assistant coach on the Celtics team that won it all in 1981 before guiding the team led by Larry Bird, Kevin McHale and Robert Parish to the 1984 and ‘86 championships. Jones’ No. 25 was retired by the Celtics in 1967, and he was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 1989.
College football
Marks lifts Buffalo to Camellia Bowl win: Kevin Marks scored on a 1-yard touchdown run with 1:09 left and Buffalo made a final defensive stop to beat Marshall 17-10 in the Camellia Bowl on Friday. Subbing for the national leader in rushing yards per game, Jaret Patterson, Marks carried 35 time for 138 yards for the Bulls (6-1) against one of the nation's top run defenses. Grant Wells took Marshall (7-3), which had rallied from a 10-0 deficit, to the Buffalo 20 with no timeouts. Kadofi Wright's sack helped force a fourth-and-11 and Eric Black added his second sack to end the threat. Patterson, who had 1,072 yards and 19 touchdowns in six games, didn't dress out after sustaining a right knee injury in the Mid-American Conference Championship Game.
Women's basketball
Duke ends season amid virus: Duke has ended its season amid the coronavirus pandemic, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press. The men's team planned to keep playing. The person spoke on condition of anonymity Friday because the school has not publicly announced the decision. The Duke women’s basketball team has been on pause since Dec. 16 because of two positive COVID-19 tests and contact tracing within the program’s travel party. The Blue Devils (3-1) postponed games against Miami, N.C. State and UNC Wilmington. The team’s next scheduled contest was against Louisville on Thursday. The Blue Devils are the first Power Five school to have started this season and will not finish it because of the virus.