College baseball
Tyrrell named manager for NWI Oilmen: Kevin Tyrrell was named the new manager of the NWI Oilmen on Wednesday.
Tyrrell is in his first season on staff at the University of Chicago, where he serves as an assistant coach. He spent the last seven years as the head coach at the College of DuPage in Glen Ellyn, Illinois.
Tyrrell spent a season in the Midwest Collegiate League as the manager of the Rockford Foresters in 2013. During that season, the Foresters served as a traveling team, playing the entire schedule on the road.
In addition, the Oilmen have announced the hiring of Kyle Klosak as the team’s pitching coach.
Klosak serves as the pitching coach at the College of DuPage, where he has helped 43 pitchers receive scholarships from NCAA Division-I, NCAA Division-II and NAIA programs in three years.
Men's basketball
SSC's Lewis earns national honor: South Suburban College's Rhyss Lewis (Chesterton) was named to the NJCAA Division II All-American First Team. Lewis averaged 26.6 points, 3.5 assists, 4.6 rebounds and 3.2 steals.
Lewis is the 10th player to earn the honor duing coach John Pigatti's 13-year reign.
Lewis led the Bulldogs to the District 3 Championship game and a 28-4 record this season. He was named to the All-Tournament team, and Player-of-the-Year in District 3.
Prep softball
Dato leads Munster past Lowell: Emily Dato went the distance with 10 strikeouts and added a double to Times No. 3 Munster to a 3-1 a Northwest Crossroads Conference win over Lowell.
Jill Scott was 2 for 3 with a double and run scored for the Red Devils.
Lake Central rolls past Valpo: Olivia Peterson was 2 for 3 with a double and two RBIs to lead No. 1 Lake Central to a 10-0 win over No. 9 Valparaiso in Duneland Athletic Conference play.
Morgan Hoppe was 2 for 3 with a run scored. Alexis Johnson was 1 for 2 with a triple, three runs scored and an RBI.
Prep baseball
Schedule changes for High School Challenge: Wednesday's High School Challenge game between Hebron and Wheeler was postponed due to inclement weather.
The game has been rescheduled for 4:30 p.m. April 17.
College football
Valparaiso completes coaching staff with additions: Valparaiso head coach Landon Fox announced the three remaining members of his coaching staff on Wednesday.
Brandon Frase has joined the program as a nickel backs coach. Zach Carney has been hired as a defensive line assistant who will work with the team’s defensive tackles. Cory Colder has joined the offensive staff as the running backs coach.
Frase recently served as a varsity assistant at Orange High School in Pepper Pike, Ohio.
Carney comes to Valpo immediately following his collegiate career at Mount Union in Alliance, Ohio. At Mount Union, Carney was a two-time national champion and was part of a team that lost only one regular-season game in his four years. A three-year letter winner, he was also a two-time member of the school’s honor roll.
Colder played Division-I football at East Tennessee State University after winning three consecutive state championships in high school.
Women's basketball
ND's Young the No. 1 pick in WNBA draft: Jackie Young said it was a dream come to true to be taken first in the WNBA draft.
The Notre Dame guard, who decided to enter the draft early and skip her senior season, was selected No. 1 by the Las Vegas Aces on Wednesday night.
Young was the first of five Notre Dame players to be drafted. Arike Ogunbowale went fifth to Dallas. Brianna Turner went 11th to the Atlanta Dream. Jessica Shepard went 16th to the Minnesota Lynx. Marina Mabrey went 19th to Los Angeles.
The Fever selected Mississippi State's Tearia McCowan with the third pick.
The Sky selected UConn's Katie Lou Samuelson at No. 4. Chicago selected Baylor's Chloe Jackson at No. 15.