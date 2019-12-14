Pro golf
Internationals cling to 2-point lead in Presidents Cup: The International team has the lead going into the final day of the Presidents Cup for the first time in 16 years, and it has a trio of rookies to thank for that. Marc Leishman and unbeaten rookie Abraham Ancer staged a remarkable rally Saturday afternoon in foursomes, going from 5 down with eight holes to play to earn a most unlikely halve against Justin Thomas and Rickie Fowler. Byeong Hun An and Joaquin Niemann never led in the final match and scratched out another half-point against Matt Kuchar and Tony Finau. That gave the Internationals a 10-8 lead going into Sunday singles, and a real chance to win the Presidents Cup for only the second time in its 25-year history. “We've given ourselves ... a great shot to win the session tomorrow and win this cup,” said Adam Scott, who has been part of one tie and seven straight losses. “I think we've got to be pretty happy about that. Come out tomorrow, leave it all on the golf course." Nothing inspired the Internationals more than to watch the final two teams on the course scratch out a half-point despite never leading at any point in the match. “For us to scratch and scramble for one point, the guys were very excited about that,” International captain Ernie Els said. It looked as though it could have been even larger, when the Internationals built a 9-5 lead after the morning session. The Americans finally showed some fight, even with captain Tiger Woods sitting out for both sessions. And the caddie of Patrick Reed might have shown too much fight. He confirmed in a statement to the Barstool Sports podcast “Fore Play” that he shoved a spectator, who he felt got too close to Reed while cursing him.
5-way tie for lead in QBE Shootout: Brendon Todd and Billy Horschel shot a 6-under 66 in modified alternate shot Saturday for a share of the second round lead on the QBE Shootout. Rory Sabbatini-Kevin Tway (67), Harold Varner III-Ryan Palmer (70), Jason Kokrak-J.T. Poston (68) and Charles Howell III-Bubba Watson (66) also were 19 under. Ian Poulter and Graeme McDowell (65) were a stroke back. The tournament will close Sunday with a best-ball round. Todd, the FedEx Cup points leader after victories this season at Bermuda and Mayakoba, ended up with Horschel when Brandt Snedeker withdrew because of an injured left ring finger. “I knew when Brendon was going to be my partner when Sneds had to withdraw I got a better partner," Horshell said. Sorry, Sneds", but Brendon's been playing really well, two wins, fourth-place finish. I was probably the happiest guy in the world at that point. I've known Brendon since college days, he's a great putter. They had six birdies in windy conditions after morning rain at Tiburon Golf Club. “Billy's hitting the ball really well, we're both putting two shots in the fairway,"Todd said.