MEN'S SOCCER
Upset bid falls short for Valparaiso: Dylan Waugaman and Ryan Madondo helped give Valparaiso a 2-0 lead Wednesday, but No. 9 Missouri State rallied to avoid the upset in a 3-2 overtime decision in Missouri Valley Conference play.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
IUN women fall to Bethel: Michaela Schmidt (Highland) scored a game-high 29 points, but Indiana Northwest lost 93-89 to Bethel. Sarah Martin (Kankakee Valley) added 19 for the RedHawks (1-1).
SSC men open season with No. 3 national ranking: South Suburban College begins the season ranked No. 3 in the NJCAA Division II Preseason Poll. The Bulldogs host Northwestern University Club on Saturday in the season opener. Tariq Deere (TF North) and Josh Falls (Roosevelt) are local players on the roster. The SSC women's team opens its season at 5 p.m. Nov. 5 at Wilbur Wright College. The Bulldogs are ranked No. 18 in the preseason poll.
PRO FOOTBALL
'Frustrated' Browns QB Mayfield storms away from interview: Baker Mayfield's frustration finally boiled over. The losing is beating him. Annoyed with a reporter's line of questioning about a drive at the end of the first half in last week's loss at New England, the Browns fiery quarterback abruptly ended his weekly interview session on Wednesday and stormed off. Mayfield, who is tied for the NFL lead with 12 interceptions, grew increasingly agitated when a reporter asked him about a failed two-minute drive in a 27-13 loss to the Patriots. The Browns were called for a penalty, which Mayfield said prevented them from moving the ball. "Was I happy with the drive? No, we didn't score points," Mayfield chirped. "That's the dumbest question you could ask. What?" Mayfield then disgustedly walked away from the lectern and toward his locker. Soon after, the former No. 1 overall pick went on Twitter to explain his exasperation. Picked by some experts to win the AFC North, the Browns (2-5) haven't played up to enormous expectations and have lost three straight games. "Everybody wants to hear the truth until they actually get it," Mayfield wrote. "I am who I am and always have been. Don't call it emotional when it's convenient and then passion when it fits. I care about winning, so yeah I'm frustrated. If I was to act like it's okay to lose, then y'all would say that I've gotten complacent. My sense of urgency is at an all time high. And if I offend anybody along the way. that's too bad."