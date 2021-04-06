 Skip to main content
SPORTS DIGEST: Valentine takes over at Loyola

Basketball

MEN'S BASKETBALL

Valentine takes over at Loyola: Drew Valentine was on FaceTime with a recruit when he noticed a familiar figure walk by on Monday. Porter Moser stopped in to grab some things and bid farewell as he leaves Loyola Chicago for Oklahoma. He also had some advice for Valentine, the Ramblers' new head coach. Valentine has quite an act to follow after Moser led the Ramblers to national prominence over the past decade. They made the Final Four in 2018 in a run that turned a 98-year-old nun and team chaplain named Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt into a celebrity. And they advanced to the Sweet 16 this year in their return to the NCAA Tournament, with Sister Jean in attendance at age 101.

DePaul hires Stubblefield as new coach: DePaul on Tuesday hired longtime Oregon assistant Tony Stubblefield as head coach to rebuild a basketball program that has struggled in recent decades.Stubblefield, who agreed last week to take the job, is the first major hire for DePaul athletic director DeWayne Peevy since he took over in August after 12 years in Kentucky’s athletic department. It will be up to him to restore a program with a proud history.Stubblefield takes over after Dave Leitao was fired last month six years into his second tenure.

Ex-Bulls assistant hired at Nebraska: Former Bulls assistant Nate Loenser will join Nebraska as an assistant coach and Doc Sadler will become a special assistant to head coach Fred Hoiberg, the school announced Tuesday. Loenser worked for Hoiberg for two years at Iowa State and for three years with the Bulls. Loenser's coaching emphasis was on the offensive end, and he also handled a portion of opponent scouting and worked in player development for Hoiberg. Loenser also was an assistant at Southern Mississippi from 2004-10.

COLLEGE

Wisconsin AD Barry Alvarez retires: As he announced his retirement, longtime Wisconsin athletic director Barry Alvarez summed up his career by referencing the advice he often gives students. Alvarez is ending a three-decade run in which he transformed the university’s football team and later guided the Badgers to their greatest all-around sports success in school history. The 74-year-old Alvarez said his retirement would take effect at the beginning of July. Alvarez indicated he initially planned to step down earlier, but wanted to remain in charge while the athletic department dealt with the challenges brought about by the pandemic. Alvarez arrived at Wisconsin in 1990 as football coach and turned one of the Big Ten’s weakest programs into one of its strongest. He became athletic director in 2004 and briefly served in a dual role before stepping down as football coach after the 2005 season.

