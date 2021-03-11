SPORTS DIGEST: Valparaiso advances in MVC tourney

Women's basketball

Pro football

Bears reward Santos with contract extension: The Bears rewarded kicker Cairo Santos for a club-record season with a contract extension. The team said the extension is for three years, but a person familiar with the situation said Santos and the Bears agreed to a five-year, $16 million contract that is voidable to three years at $11 million maximum. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because financial terms of the deal had not been announced. Santos took advantage of his opportunity after Eddy Pineiro injured his groin in August, making 30 of 32 field goals and 36 of 37 extra points. He set a franchise record for consecutive field goals made and gave the Bears the stability they’d been seeking since they cut Robbie Gould before the 2016 season.