SPORTS DIGEST: Valparaiso advances in MVC tourney

Women's basketball
Valparaiso advances in MVC tourney: Carie Weinman had a game-high 28 points to lead Valparaiso past Evansville 65-52 at the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament in Moline, Illinois. Caitlin Morrison had 16, while Shay Frederick added 14. Valpo advances to play Drake at 5 p.m. today.
Indiana ousted from Big Ten tourney:: Nia Clouden scored 30 points, including seven in a pivotal 10-1 run, as Michigan State upset No. 9 Indiana 69-61 in the quarterfinals of the women's Big Ten Tournament. Grace Berger led the Hoosiers with 19 points before fouling out. Mackenzie Holmes had 17 points and 10 rebounds.
Pro football
Bears reward Santos with contract extension: The Bears rewarded kicker Cairo Santos for a club-record season with a contract extension. The team said the extension is for three years, but a person familiar with the situation said Santos and the Bears agreed to a five-year, $16 million contract that is voidable to three years at $11 million maximum. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because financial terms of the deal had not been announced. Santos took advantage of his opportunity after Eddy Pineiro injured his groin in August, making 30 of 32 field goals and 36 of 37 extra points. He set a franchise record for consecutive field goals made and gave the Bears the stability they’d been seeking since they cut Robbie Gould before the 2016 season.
Pro golf
Big finish sends Garcia to TPC lead: Sergio Garcia has played TPC Sawgrass enough to know that trouble is lurking around every turn, and the opening round Thursday at The Players Championship provided another example. Just not for him. A solid start turned into a brilliant one for Garcia, who finished birdie-birdie-eagle for a 7-under 65, staking the Spaniard to a two-shot lead. Garcia, who won the PGA Tour's premier event in 2008, holed a 15-foot birdie putt on the par-4 seventh, hit a 3-iron to 15 feet on the par-3 eighth, and closed it out with a 5-wood to 18 feet for eagle on his final hole. The 65 matched his best score on the Stadium Course.
Men's basketball
NCAA tourney streak ends for Duke: Duke arrived at the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament hoping to make an unprecedented run to extend its long NCAA tournament streak. Instead, the Blue Devils abruptly had to pull out of the tournament and end its season due to a positive COVID-19 test and the resulting quarantining and contact tracing. The ACC announced that the Blue Devils' quarterfinal game against No. 15 Florida State for Thursday night has been canceled. And athletics director Kevin White said Duke's season is over, ending the Blue Devils' streak of 24 consecutive NCAA appearances that began in 1996.
Men's soccer
US Olympic roster set: Norwich forward Sebastian Soto and midfielders Johnny Cardoso of Internacional, Ulysses Llanez of Heerenveen and Sebastian Saucedo of Pumas headed a 20-man U.S. Olympics roster. Sixteen players are from Major League Soccer, a reflection of FIFA rules that do not require teams to release players for Olympic qualifying or the Olympics, which this year is limited to players 24 years old and under. Among the top U.S. players not included were Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie, Tyler Adams, Gio Reyna, Josh Sargent, Sergiño Dest, Chris Richards, Antonee Robinson, Matthew Hoppe, Owen Otasowie, Yunas Musah and Nicholas Gioacchini. The remaining roster includes goalies Matt Freese, JT Marcinkowski and David Ochoa, defenders Julian Araujo, Justen Glad, Aaron Herrera, Henry Kessler, Mauricio Pineda and Sam Vines plus midfielders Hassani Dotson, Djordje Mihailovic, Andrés Perea and Jackson Yueill and forwards Jesus Ferreira, Jonathan Lewis and Benji Michel.