COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Valparaiso High alum Patrick Olson returning to field after stroke: Patrick Olson suffered a stroke in March and will rejoin his Saint Xavier teammates on Saturday when the Cougars host St. Francis (Illinois) at 1 p.m. Olson was cleared in September to return to practice and will return to game action 238 days after suffering the stroke. The 2017 Valparaiso High School graduate started eight games for Saint Francis as a redshirt freshman.
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
Indiana Northwest a part of NAIA preseason rankings: Indiana Northwest opens the 2019-20 season as the 25th-best NAIA team in the country. The ranking comes on the heels of a Sweet Sixteen appearance and 27-8 season. IUN will begin its first season in the Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference.
PRO BASEBALL
Astros fire exec Taubman after rant at female reporters: The Houston Astros fired assistant general manager Brandon Taubman on Thursday for directing inappropriate comments at female reporters during a clubhouse celebration, announcing the decision in the middle of the World Series and putting a renewed spotlight on domestic violence in baseball. Astros general manager Jeff Luhnow apologized for the team's initial response Monday, which was to accuse a Sports Illustrated reporter of making up the story. Taubman had apologized Tuesday for using language that was "unprofessional and inappropriate" in the Astros clubhouse following Saturday night's pennant-clinching victory over the New York Yankees. SI reported Taubman repeatedly yelled toward a group of female reporters about closer Roberto Osuna, who was suspended for 75 games last year for violating MLB's domestic violence policy and then was traded from Toronto to the Astros.
AROUND THE HORN
Former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor said that he will fight Jan. 18 in Las Vegas, but UFC told Dana White that no deals are close and the date hasn't been finalized. ... Nate Diaz, will not fight at Madison Square Garden on Nov. 2. Diaz was on the main card against Jorge Masvidal but withdrew due to adverse drug-test findings with "elevated levels" that may be from a tainted supplement. He denied taking any banned drugs. ... Minjee Lee overcame changing weather conditions at the Buick Ladies Championship to take a one-stroke lead with a bogey-free 6-under 66 after the first round of the LPGA tournament in South Korea.