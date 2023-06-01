MEN'S BASKETBALL

The Cru returns to TBT: Valparaiso alumni once again plan on playing for the $1 million prize at this summer's The Basketball Tournament. Last year, the team comprised of Beacon alumni — dubbed "The Cru" — lost in the opening round of the 64-team event. Names headlining this year's roster include 2014-15 Horizon League Sixth Man of the Year Jubril Adekoya, 2009-10 Horizon League Freshman of the Year Brandon Wood as well as Cory Johnson, Eron Gordon, Bakari Evelyn, Jay Harris and Darien Walker. Brackets are set to be released on June 20.

Edwards joins Valpo: The Beacons will add a guard with Missouri Valley experience with the addition of sophomore transfer Jaxon Edwards from Murray State. Edwards is a Cathedral graduate, helping lead the team to the Class 4A state title in in 2022.

PRO BASKETBALL

Gardner undergoes surgery: The Chicago Sky announced on Thursday that veteran guard Rebekah Gardner had successful surgery on her foot. The UCLA product had appeared in three games for the Sky this season, averaging 7.0 points per game on 60% shooting from 3-point range. She is considered out indefinitely.

