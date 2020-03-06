SPORTS DIGEST: Valparaiso baseball loses 9th straight in loss at Georgia Southern

COLLEGE BASEBALL
Valparaiso's losing streak reaches 9, fall at Georgia Southern: Valparaiso gave up six runs in the first two innings and couldn't recover at Georgia Southern. The Crusaders (1-11) lost their ninth straight game, 8-1, to open a three-game series with Georgia Southern. Jake Kapers, a Schererville native and Mt. Carmel product, doubled and combined with Kevin Barry for all three Valpo hits. Barry had drove in the team's only run in the fifth and went 2 for 4 with a double. Ryan Mintz gave up six earned runs on six hits and two walks over two innings.
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
Patberg leads Hoosiers back to Big Ten semis: Ali Patberg scored 28 points and grabbed nine rebounds as No. 20 Indiana advanced to its first Big Ten tournament semifinal since 2006 with a 78-60 victory over Rutgers on Friday. Patberg scored 14 straight Indiana points in the opening quarter for the first double-digit lead of the game at 18-8 and the Hoosiers never trailed again. The No. 4 seed Hoosiers (24-7) set a program record for single-season wins, and will face top-seeded Maryland on Saturday. Indiana lost both regular-season matchups with the sixth-ranked Terrapins — each by double figures.
PRO HOCKEY
Red Wings beat Blackhawks behind Bertuzzi, Fabbri: Tyler Bertuzzi and Robby Fabbri scored to give the Detroit Red Wings a two-goal lead and they held on to beat the Chicago Blackhawks 2-1 on Friday night. Jonathan Bernier stopped 32 shots for the Red Wings, They have an NHL-low 37 points and trail the rest of the league by 20-plus points. Patrick Kane scored his 31st goal with 1:05 left in the second period to pull Chicago within a goal. Corey Crawford had 23 saves for the Blackhawks. Chicago is last in the Central Division despite having a winning record and its point total doubled Detroit's entering the game. The Blackhawks had won four straight, one shy of their season high, to improve their chances of closing strong enough to earn a wild card in the playoffs. Detroit ended its fifth six-game losing streak this season.
MEN'S GOLF
Hatton, Kang share lead on tough day at Bay Hill: Tyrrell Hatton lost his swing on his back nine without losing his head, a small victory. He battled through a tough test at Bay Hill on Friday and was only surprised by what he saw when he finished. His tidy short game was strong enough to carry him into a share of the lead with Sung Kang going into the weekend at the Arnold Palmer Invitational. Kang birdied four of his last seven holes for a 68. Rory McIlroy made a mess of No. 8 and felt he made Bay Hill harder than it was — and it was plenty difficult — for a 73 that still left him within two shots of the lead. Matt Every thought it was awesome that his 65 in the opening round was 20 shots better than his previous round on the PGA Tour. Not so awesome was being 18 shots higher the next day, an 83 that allowed him to join the wrong list in PGA Tour annals by going from the 18-hole lead to the weekend off. He missed the cut by one shot.