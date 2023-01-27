SPORTS DIGEST: Valparaiso drops contest to Illinois State

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Valpo falls to Illinois State: Valparaiso got behind early against Illinois State on Friday and couldn't make up the ground. The Beacons' loss dropped them to 1-8 in the Missouri Valley Conference. The Redbirds, on the other hand, built on their conference lead, improving to 8-1 in the MVC. Valparaiso fell behind early, trailing 23-6 after the first quarter of play. Things didn't get any better as Illinois State won by 32 points, 78-46. Jayda Johnston led the way for the Beacons off the bench, scoring 14 points on a perfect 5-of-5 performance from the field. Ali Saunders finished just behind with 13 points of her own. Paige Robinson paced the Redbirds with 23 points, six rebounds and five assists.

PRO BASEBALL

Braves extend Snitker: Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker, coming off the team's fifth consecutive NL East title, signed a contract extension on Friday that runs through the 2025 season.Snitker, 67, guided the Braves to the 2021 World Series championship before the team won 101 games last season.

— Associated Press

Aguilar, A's reach deal: The Oakland Athletics and slugger Jesús Aguilar agreed to a $3 million, one-year contract Friday. The 32-year-old Aguilar batted .235 with 16 homers, 51 RBIs and a .661 OPS in 129 games for the Marlins and Orioles last season. He was leading the Marlins with 15 homers and 49 RBIs but was hitting only .236 when they released him in late August after falling out of NL wild-card contention.

— Associated Press

Mauer to enter Twins' HOF: Joe Mauer will be the next addition to the Minnesota Twins Hall of Fame. Mauer will become the 38th member of the group when he's inducted on Aug. 5 before the Twins host Arizona, the team announced Friday. Mauer was the 2009 AL MVP. He won three batting titles — the only AL catcher to do so — and also received three Gold Glove awards.

— Associated Press

COLLEGE TRACK

Beacons announce slate: Valparaiso announced its spring track and field schedule on Friday. The Beacons get their outdoor slate underway with the Florida State Relays on March 23-24. They're also scheduled to head to Western Michigan, Louisville, Illinois and Drake this spring. Valparaiso will compete in the MVC Outdoor Championships from May 12-15 at Illinois State.