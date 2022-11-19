SPORTS DIGEST: Valparaiso drops season finale to Drake

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Valpo drops finale: Valparaiso had a chance to finish its season with a better-than .500 record on Satuday. However, the Beacons struggled in the freezing cold at Brown Field, falling 24-0 to Drake. With the loss, Valparaiso finishes the season with a .500 record in Pioneer Football Conference play. It's the third straight season that the Beacons have finished the season with at least an even record in conference. Drake opened the scoring in the first quarter with an 80-yard touchdown and didn't look back from there.

PRO BASEBALL

Cubs tender Happ: The Chicago Cubs tendered All-Star outfielder Ian Happ a contract for next season, part of a flurry of moves. Happ made his first All-Star team last season and won his first Gold Glove. The Cubs also tendered contracts to infielders infielders Nico Hoerner and Nick Madrigal and reliever Codi Heuer. They agreed to 2023 contracts with relievers Rowan Wick and Adrian Sampson, avoiding arbitration with both pitchers, and claimed infielder Rylan Bannon off waivers from the Atlanta Braves.

Sox release three players: The Chicago White Sox have declined to tender 2023 contracts to outfielders Adam Engel and Mark Payton, and infielder Danny Mendick. Engel batted .224 with two home runs and 17 RBIs last season. Mendick hit .289 with three homers and 15 RBIs in 31 games before tearing the ACL in his his right knee on June 22. Payton was 3 for 21 over two stints with the White Sox last September.

WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL

Hickey earns honors: Valparaiso libero Emma Hickey earned herself a pair of honors on Saturday. The Beacons freshman was named to both the All-MVC Second Team and the MVC All-Freshman team. Hickey finished the season No. 1 in the conference in digs with 5.73 per set. That number was also good enough for fourth nationally. She lead all freshman in digs by over 200, with no other first year player within the top 60 of digs per set.