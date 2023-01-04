SPORTS DIGEST: Valparaiso drops tight MVC contest to UNI

MEN'S BASKETBALL

Valpo drops tight game to UNI: Valparaiso couldn't get its first Missouri Valley Conference win of the season on Wednesday night. The Beacons played Northern Iowa close, but ultimately fell 69-67 at home on a buzzer-beating putback. Ben Krikke led the way for Valparaiso, but his 20 points and six assists weren't enough.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Hammond Central cracks rankings: Hammond Central has gotten off to a hot start this season. The Wolves have made it past the New Year without losing a game to a team from Indiana — their lone loss came against Chicago's Whitney Young. With that hot start, Hammond Central has earned itself a spot in the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association's poll for Week 6. The Wolves come in at No. 17 in the state thanks to their 10-1 record on the year. Chesterton, Lake Central, Munster, 21st Century and Valparaiso marked the other Region teams that received votes, though all five teams fell outside the top 20.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

LC, Valpo ranked: Valparaiso started this season as a relative unknown but the play of freshman Lillian Barnes coupled with Becca Gerdt's production has seen the Vikings jump out to a 14-1 record. With that resume, the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association have rewarded Valparaiso with a steady rise up its rankings. The Vikings sit at No. 17 in the latest iteration of the IBCA's poll. That ranking puts them four spots below Lake Central. The two programs will face off late in the regular season on Jan. 20.