SPORTS DIGEST: Valparaiso earns first win over Big Ten team since 2012 in win at Illinois

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
Valpo earns win at Illinois: Valparaiso scored the last six points in a 62-59 win at Illinois on Wednesday. The Crusaders (1-1) won their first game against a Big Ten team since 2012. Senior Grace White was dominant, turning in a performance of 17 points, nine rebounds, five assists and two steals in 36 minutes. Valpo was 10 for 26 on 3-point attempts with senior guard Carie Weinman converting four of her six attempts. She finished with 16 points. It was an up-and-down game with Illinois claiming a 13-6 lead after the first quarter. VU scored 25 and grabbed a 31-29 halftime lead before being outscored 21-14 in the third. But Valpo buckled down and outscored the Illini 17-9 in the fourth. Illinois was 1 for 16 on 3-pointers for the game.
PRO BASEBALL
White Sox decline to offer Rodon, Mazara contracts: The White Sox declined to offer 2021 contracts to right fielder Nomar Mazara and pitcher Carlos Rodón on Wednesday, sending the pair into free agency. The White Sox also announced they had reached a one-year deal with reliever Jace Fry worth $862,500. The 27-year-old Fry went 0-1 with a 3.66 ERA in 18 appearances with the team during the pandemic-shortened season. Rodón was selected by Chicago with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2014 amateur draft. The left-hander, who turns 28 on Dec. 10, is 29-33 with a 4.14 ERA in 97 career major league games, including 92 starts. He made four appearances this year, going 0-2 with an 8.22 ERA. Mazara was acquired in a trade with Texas in December 2019 for minor league outfielder Steele Walker. The 25-year-old slugger was expected to fill Chicago's hole in right, but he hit just .228 with one homer in 42 games this year. Wednesday was the deadline for major league teams to offer contracts to unsigned players on 40-man rosters.
Cubs claim Stock off waivers: The CCubs claimed reliever Robert Stock off waivers from the Red Sox on Wednesday. Stock appeared in 10 games with Boston during the pandemic-shortened season, going 0-1 with a 4.73 ERA. The 31-year-old right-hander was designated for assignment last week. Stock was selected by St. Louis in the second round of the 2009 amateur draft. The converted catcher made his big league debut with San Diego in 2018 and spent his first two seasons with the Padres, going 2-1 with a 4.11 ERA in 42 appearances.
PRO FOOTBALL
Goodell says NFL to finish on time: NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said Wednesday the league remains committed to finishing the regular season as scheduled. Goodell also said on a conference call that while the NFL is considering a bubble format for the playoffs, it wouldn't necessarily resemble what the NHL and NBA used in successfully in completing their seasons. “It will take partnership and discipline to complete this season. I’m confident we’ll be able to do it,” Goodell said, referring the NFL Players Association, the clubs and the players. Goodell and Dr. Allen Sills, the NFL's chief medical officer, noted that a bubble concept can have many iterations. “We don’t see the bubble as most refer to it in one location," Goodell said. "We feel strongly that our protocols are working. We’re willing to adjust and adapt those protocols, take additional steps. But I don’t see us doing the bubble in the sense that the media focuses on it.”
