SPORTS DIGEST: Valparaiso earns first win over Big Ten team since 2012 in win at Illinois

Cubs claim Stock off waivers: The CCubs claimed reliever Robert Stock off waivers from the Red Sox on Wednesday. Stock appeared in 10 games with Boston during the pandemic-shortened season, going 0-1 with a 4.73 ERA. The 31-year-old right-hander was designated for assignment last week. Stock was selected by St. Louis in the second round of the 2009 amateur draft. The converted catcher made his big league debut with San Diego in 2018 and spent his first two seasons with the Padres, going 2-1 with a 4.11 ERA in 42 appearances.

PRO FOOTBALL

Goodell says NFL to finish on time: NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said Wednesday the league remains committed to finishing the regular season as scheduled. Goodell also said on a conference call that while the NFL is considering a bubble format for the playoffs, it wouldn't necessarily resemble what the NHL and NBA used in successfully in completing their seasons. “It will take partnership and discipline to complete this season. I’m confident we’ll be able to do it,” Goodell said, referring the NFL Players Association, the clubs and the players. Goodell and Dr. Allen Sills, the NFL's chief medical officer, noted that a bubble concept can have many iterations. “We don’t see the bubble as most refer to it in one location," Goodell said. "We feel strongly that our protocols are working. We’re willing to adjust and adapt those protocols, take additional steps. But I don’t see us doing the bubble in the sense that the media focuses on it.”